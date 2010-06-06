A bodybuilder in peak fitness after losing 16 stone has been left bedbound by a condition which is seeing her slowly “internally decapitated”.

Melody Wakelin, 41, can barely walk and feels ”like a piece of furniture” rather than a human.

She is facing a race against time raise money for pioneering surgery in Spain after being diagnosed with atlantoaxial instability (AAI).

The condition means her brain is sinking into her spinal canal and her skull is sliding down onto her neck.

Even a slight bump on the head or sudden neck movement could “completely crush” her brain stem and in extreme cases lead to death.