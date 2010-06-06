By Amy Reast

Meet the residents of a ‘senior home’ for elderly pets – where all the abandoned old pets get a home for life.

House With a Heart is home to 13 cats and dogs and guinea pigs who have lost their families and homes – and are highly unlikely to find a new home due to their age and health.

Instead they get a life-long home at the pet sanctuary in Gaithersburg, Maryland.

Residents include Bella, 16, who is 112 in human years, Toby, 15, who is 105 in human years, and Marco, 18, who is 126 in human years.

And much like an old folks home for humans, the residents have all their wants and needs catered for by workers and volunteers. Pet care specialist Emily Zea, 34, says it’s the “best job in the world”.

The average day sees her change dog nappies, cheer up grumpy cats, find toys short-sighted residents have lost and break up treats for pooches without teeth.

She said: “We do this because we don’t want to see senior animals stuck in shelters – we’d rather they spend their last days with us so they can pass peacefully.

“They have a great time here. It’s basically just like an old people’s home – they all have their own personalities and attitudes.

“Much like old people, they want to do their own thing but sometimes need a bit of extra help.

“It’s funny how similar everyone is when they get old and grumpy – whether human or animal!

“But I enjoy the job so much because it’s so rewarding – the grumpy ones capture my heart the most!”

Emily has worked as a member of staff at House With A Heart full-time since 2016 but most staff at the donation-funded shelter are volunteers.

Founder Sher Polvinale, 77, has been running it since 2006 – and lives at the sanctuary 24/7 to make sure the animals are always being looked after.

Some residents come after their owners have died, while others came from bad situations such as hoarders’ homes.

Some are friendly while others struggle to trust staff when they may have had a bad history with humans.

But over time Emily said they start to come out of their shells and staff are able to bond with them.

And eventually all their personalities and quirks start to show – even if they can be naughty or a little strange.

She said: “No matter how much you tell them not to do something, they look at you and go right back to what they were doing.

“Some still have that personality in them to be a pain in the butt, but it’s pretty hilarious really.

“Some of them hide toys then forget them, or still chew up the toys even if they have no teeth!

“Some refuse to use the bathroom outside or want to use the bathroom wherever they want – so we put them in doggy diapers.

“One refuses to use a bowl and will only eat off a black cutting board – we’ve gone through so many cutting boards but we want him to do what feels comfortable.

“But we’re set up to take care of everything and unless it’s a risk to their health, we try to let them do whatever makes them happy.”

She added that while it can be messy and busy, the job is “so rewarding.”

Emily said: “It can be hard because they don’t all have long left – but we’d rather they spend their last days with us in a comfortable environment with people who care for them so they can pass on peacefully.

“There are some that come who are grumpy and angry all the time – but I want to provide them with happiness even if they hate me at the same time.

“When they actually do come around and start being more loveable its a good feeling – that a dog who was so angry can actually enjoy life and trust people.

“It’s not easy, but it’s the best job in the world in my opinion.”

To donate to House With A Heart visit https://housewithaheart.com/support-hwah-2/

