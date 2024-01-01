Meet the 20-year-old female bricklayer who says she is “still girly” – but is just as respected as the lads on site.

Sophie Curtis, from South Tyneside started out as an apprentice bricklayer in 2021 and has since been promoted to trainee assistant site manager.

When she first left school, Sophie started an apprenticeship in welding, before discovering her true calling in construction.

She says that she had always wanted a career in something hands on that would beat the stereotypes of what she should do.

Award winning Bellway bricklayer Sophie Curtis, from South Tyneside. (Pix via SWNS)

Sophie, who works at Bellway’s Clarence Gate development in Bowburn, said: “The reason why I came into the construction industry is that I didn’t want to do a stereotypical woman’s job.

“When I was in school all my friends were thinking about becoming nail techs, hairdressers, beauticians. It all felt like the same stuff, and I wanted to do something different, something that nobody was doing.

“I love my hair and makeup and always get my nails done. I am still very girly. But I have always loved DIY, building my own little things.

“When I did welding, I was the only girl there, so it felt normal to me by the time I got into bricklaying.

“I am used to being around men all the time, so it is very much second nature to me. It was a bit daunting at first but once I got stuck in it was great.

“They treat me the same as the lads. If anything, there is a bit more respect, because they are older they tend to look after me rather than bully me.

“I am the only girl on my site at the moment. But regardless of that I am respected just the same as the other managers.”

In July Sophie was promoted to trainee assistant site manager and she has been working towards her level 4 qualification ever since.

She has won several awards for her construction skills such as the Bellway Apprentice of the Year award and she was a finalist in the Housebuilder Star category of the Housebuilder Awards 2024.

Award winning Bellway bricklayer Sophie Curtis, from South Tyneside. (Pix via SWNS)

She was also awarded Bricklayer Apprentice of the Year at New College in Durham where she qualified as a Level 2 bricklayer- beating 17 men for the title as the only girl in her class.

Last week she visited the house of commons for the young builder of the year awards where she was the first runner up.

She says that her family and friends were shocked by her career choice, but have been nothing but supportive and cheered her on at her award ceremonies.

During her time with Bellway, she has got involved in its Schools Outreach Programme- visiting schools and colleges to talk about careers in housebuilding.

Sophie says she hopes that her success will inspire young girls to join the construction industry.

She added: “I love it. Never ever do I think ‘oh no I have got to go to work’ because I really enjoy it.

“Being nominated for those awards was very nice. It was lovely.

“I think it is very important that we are getting young people into construction.

“I have got a younger sister and sometimes I get a question off her from one of her friends about how they can get into bricklaying. That’s just nice to know that other young girls know that I am doing what they might want to in later life.

“It is becoming a bit more normalised. I am not saying that it is ever going to be 50/50 but we are getting somewhere now. I am hopeful that more younger girls will join.”

Award winning Bellway bricklayer Sophie Curtis, from South Tyneside. (Pix via SWNS)

Growing up Sophie, who has an older brother and younger sister, played rugby and had aspirations of joining the Royal Navy.

Sophie’s dad, Ritchie Curtis, says he hadn’t expected his daughter to enter construction – but that he couldn’t be more proud of her.

The 54-year-old HGV driver said: “I was absolutely gob smacked when she said she wanted to be a bricklayer.

“I always thought she would do something practical, but I never thought in a million years she would be in construction.

“I could never see Sophie on a building site, but when she went into it she just dove in head first.

“She has achieved so much in such a short time. She just continues to excel.

“She doesn’t let anything phase her she just grabs the bull by the horns and goes for it.”