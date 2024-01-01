Meet the professional snake catcher – who is allergic to snake venom.

Siouxsie Gillett, 49, was worked with animals all her life – supplying animals to major films including Harry Potter, Ridley Scott’s Exodus, and Esio Trot.

But being bitten countless times by venomous snakes and spat at by spitting cobras over the years has caused her to develop anaphylaxis – a severe allergic reaction which could be fatal if she is bitten again.

It’s so severe that now even if she is near a cobra she finds her throat swell up and her eyes become red and swollen and is left with an irritating cough for a week.

But despite the real danger of death, she still works as a snake catcher rescuing, handling, and educating people about some of the world’s most feared reptiles.

In a bid to stay alive if she is bitten, she carries an EpiPen and ensures she is surrounded by people who are trained to rapidly treat snake bites and know how to give CPR in the event she gets bitten again.

Despite all that, when she is filming she will still handle snakes daily.

Siouxsie, from, Boston, Lincolnshire, said: “I’ve had close calls, I have been been bitten by snakes, I have been spat by at cobras, and have had close calls with Racoons and dogs – I was even bitten by a meerkat.

“It’s easier to say what I haven’t been bitten by than what I have – But I absolutely love my job!

“I’ve had close calls, but it doesn’t put me off. I love educating people about snakes and dispelling the negative myths surrounding them.”

Her fascination with misunderstood animals like snakes began during her time as a zookeeper.

“My work in the film industry even got me on camera, eventually landing me my own show called Snake City on Nat Geo Wild,” she said.

While based in the UK, Siouxsie travels extensively during snake seasons.

Her work has taken her to South Africa, where she’s renowned for removing venomous snakes, including the infamous black mamba.

She’s also spent time in India, another hotspot for dangerous reptiles such as the infamous King Cobra.

Siouxsie said: “I only go to places like South Africa for the snake-catching season,” Siouxsie explains.

“It’s not about the money – it’s about the passion.”

The last time she had exposure to venom was during a spitting cobra capture in South Africa.

The cobra spat at her and Siouxsie found that she could not breathe and her throat began swelling up.

After that incident every time she went near a cobra her symptoms would come on – and has been told by doctors that a bite would be potentially fatal.

Siouxsie said: “I rescued a dog that had been bitten by a snake – the dog was covered in venom – and I could feel my throat closing up.

“When I used to be exposed in the past I had no real symptoms so it’s definitely over exposure.

“I do try to avoid getting bitten – but it is just one of those things you have to think about.”

Aside from snake bites she has been spat at by a spitting cobra several times and has had at least three scorpion stings and several tarantula bites.

“The various bites and attacks have happened so many times I can’t remember the exact number!”

However the thing she fears most is being bitten by a black mamba – which caused an old friend to lose their life in just 80 seconds after he was unable to administer himself with an EpiPen.

“If I were bitten by a black mamba, most people would have about 45 minutes before they see symptoms – for me, it’s much quicker,” she said.

“It’s always at the back of my mind,” she said.

Despite the dangers, she said she has never been deterred from doing what she loves. .

For Siouxsie, working with animals has always been about love and passion rather than financial gain.

“Whether it’s working for zoos, doing film work, or rescuing animals, it’s not about money,” she explains. “Especially when you’re doing rescues – it’s a labor of love,” she said.

When she’s not catching snakes, Siouxsie stays busy with her TV show, film work, and educational outreach.

She says part of her mission is to defend creatures that most people fear or dislike.

Siouxsie said: “I’ve always considered them to be misunderstood – I feel sorry for them.

“There’s no deep psychological reason – I just want to dispel the negative myths people have about these incredible animals.

“My passion is so strong – I don’t think about death.”