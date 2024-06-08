A man flew to Prague for 15 hours after snagging $45 round-trip flights – and says it cost the same as a theater trip to London.

Robbie Watson, 31, decided to take a day trip to the city after searching for cheap flights and places with sunny weather.

He found $45 round-trip flights and flew from London Luton Airport with Wizz Air – arriving in Prague at around 8:30 a.m.

Robbie spent the morning doing a self-guided walking tour of the city before booking a communism and nuclear bunker tour.

For lunch, he went to a railway restaurant – where food is delivered by a toy train – before heading back to the airport.

Robbie Watson, 31, flew to Prague for 15 hours after bagging $45 return flights from the UK- and says it cost the same as a theatre trip to London. (Pix via SWNS)

Robbie Watson, 31, flew to Prague for 15 hours after bagging $45 return flights from the UK- and says it cost the same as a theatre trip to London. (Pix via SWNS)

Robbie arrived back in the UK just before midnight and says the trip was a “no-brainer.”

Robbie, a chartered construction manager from Luton, said: “Paying less meant I had to get an earlier flight, but I could make the most of my day.

“When you can spend the same amount as you would in London to visit a new European city and do something out of the ordinary, it’s a no-brainer.”

Robbie has been an avid traveler for the last nine years and has done over 30 day trips.

In June 2024, he decided to take a day trip abroad to escape the miserable, rainy summer in search of some sun.

He picked Prague after finding cheap flights and seeing that good weather was forecast.

After arriving in the city center around 9 a.m. on June 8, 2024, Robbie walked around to take in the sights.

He said: “My favorite part of the trip was just wandering and having no set agenda.”

Robbie Watson, 31, flew to Prague for 15 hours after bagging $45 return flights from the UK- and says it cost the same as a theatre trip to London. (Pix via SWNS)

Robbie paid $9 to visit the Old Town Hall and take in the city views from the observation deck.

He said: “This was 100% worth it for the panoramic views over the rooftops.”

He spent the next two hours on a communism and nuclear bunker tour – which cost $31.

Robbie said: “It was something out of the ordinary, exciting, and different.”

He stopped for a late lunch at a restaurant where meals are served by model trains – costing him $29.

Robbie went back to the airport at 7 p.m. for his return flight, but it was delayed by an hour, and he finally arrived back in Luton just before midnight.

Robbie Watson, 31, flew to Prague for 15 hours after bagging $45 return flights from the UK- and says it cost the same as a theatre trip to London. (Pix via SWNS)

Robbie Watson, 31, flew to Prague for 15 hours after bagging $45 return flights from the UK- and says it cost the same as a theatre trip to London. (Pix via SWNS)

The whole day cost him $120 – which Robbie says is the same as a day trip into London for lunch and a theater show.

He said: “When I’ve spent a Saturday in London, it would look like this: Train ticket: $25, parking at the station: $6, theater ticket: $63, lunch: $25.”

Robbie is hoping to do a day trip to Switzerland next with a group from a Facebook community dedicated to extreme day trips.

He said: “For people with less confidence in traveling, it’s really great because you can see what others are doing.”

“My favorite part of the trip was just wandering and having no set agenda.”

Breakdown of day trip to Prague:

Round-trip flights – $45

Day ticket for public transport – $5.50

Old Town Hall – $9

Nuclear bunker tour – $31

Late lunch – $29

Total cost – $120

Robbie’s tips for scoring the best value day trips:

Book directly with low-cost airlines for the best fares

Travel during off-peak times – such as January, March, May, September, and November

Join free walking tours

Eat like a local

Follow Robbie on Instagram @robbiewatson.