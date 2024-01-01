A medical student who lost limbs to meningitis has had a rare hand transplant to help her become a doctor.

Becca Heritage had been enjoying her first weeks at the University of Southampton when she became ill.

Doctors later discovered she had meningitis in November 2018 – a diagnosis that would change her life forever.

Her parents were told to expect the worst, but medical staff were able to save her life by amputating both legs and most of her fingers.

Medical student Becca Heritage who lost limbs to meningitis has had a rare hand transplant to help her become a doctor (Pix via SWNS)

She self-referred to undergo a hand transplant – and would go on to become the ninth person in the UK to have it done.

The operation lasted around 12 hours – a complex procedure where bones, tendons, nerves, arteries, veins, and muscles were reconnected.

The 25-year-old said: “I have been wanting to be a doctor for years now – it is nice to know that there will be fewer barriers for me.

“It has definitely made it easier for me to draw blood because I have the grip on both hands and even do something simple like putting my gloves on.”

The aspiring doctor was staying with a friend when she first fell ill.

Just six weeks after starting her medicine degree, Ms Heritage woke up in the night vomiting uncontrollably.

After calling 911, she was admitted to the ER at University Hospital Southampton.

Doctors gave her anti-nausea medication and were preparing to send her home when her condition suddenly got worse.

She developed septic symptoms – including a high fever, elevated heart rate, and confusion.

“I collapsed when I got up and then they tried to cool me down and I wasn’t cooling down enough, so they took me to intensive care,” she said.

With her organs failing and a rash on her arms and legs, she deteriorated quickly and was put into an induced coma for two weeks.

Her family was warned that she might not survive through the night.

On waking up, she had no recollection of what had happened – but remembers seeing parts of her body that had turned black and patchy.

Becca added: “They did not look like they were going to come back properly – it was quite surreal.

“I could not move my fingers. They were completely black with a surreal, strange texture.

“The surgeons and my family were hoping that I wouldn’t have to have all those surgeries, but to me it just seemed kind of obvious from the start.”

Over the next six weeks in intensive care, she underwent multiple surgeries – including the amputation of several fingers on her left hand and all the fingers on her right hand, as well as the removal of dying skin.

In January, she was transferred to Salisbury for specialist surgery, where both legs were amputated.

After just seven weeks, she learned how to use her prosthetic legs and walk independently with them.

To replace her fingers, Becca was given cosmetic prosthetics – but she “hated” them because they didn’t give her any function.

She referred herself to Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust – the only hospital trust in the UK to offer hand and upper limb transplantation.

Becca said: “They were excited I might be a good candidate and they did all the testing for two years.

“I went on to the list in January 2022 – and then got my call in February 2023.

“I had had a couple of calls before that, but unfortunately they hadn’t found a good donor or there was no consent given.

“But this time they were like, ‘We need you to come to Leeds – we have one.’ I was really surprised.”

Becca said the hand felt like a part of her immediately – and that it resembled her original hand.

She added: “I was just so happy that it had finally happened – it was amazing in terms of the matching. They did such a good job.

“It is more or less exactly my skin tone, it is exactly the same size as my hand was before – it just felt mine immediately.

“I was just so excited to get going and moving with it and trying to use it as much as possible and get my nails done.

“It has been such a life-changer for me in so many ways, and I know that it is true for so many recipients as well.”

Due to confidentiality, she was not able to find out anything about her donor before the operation—but she was encouraged to write a letter to the donor’s family afterward.

“I got a reply which was really lovely. I found out a couple of things about my donor.

“It was so nice to have something in my mind—like a person to thank.”

Following intensive physiotherapy, she is back to doing most things with her right hand, including cooking, doing her makeup, and sketching.

“Before my sepsis, I was always right-handed, so it was hard to manage at first without it.

“I have got a good grip on my right side – so I can write, I can draw, and I can paint with my right hand again.

“I won’t have any problems making myself dinner, washing the dishes, and doing the housework.

“It is nice to not get funny looks.

Ms Heritage, who is studying to be a doctor, said she had been inspired by the team at Leeds General Infirmary.

She volunteers with the charity Meningitis Now to boost vaccine awareness among students and is also working to inform more people about hand transplants.