Meet the real-life Dr Doolittle – a pet communicator who says she can talk to animals.

Cynthia Okimoto, 44, says she discovered her unusual skill when she suddenly realized she could hear the thoughts of her friend’s pet rat eight years ago.

She went on to practise and now she says she can tune into the thoughts of any animal – including cats and dogs.

Some 700 pet owners have enlisted her to help them understand their furry friends – and now she’s a full-time pet psychic and has helped deliver pet messages about everything from the food they like to if they are happy and whether or not they like their owner’s partner.

Cynthia charges between $35 to $75 for a session – telepathically facilitating a conversation between pet and owner.

And she says she can often find answers for owners that vets or trainers can’t.

Cynthia, a pet communicator and trainer, from New York City, said: “I feel that in a way it is beyond seeing a dog trainer, nutritionist or a vet.

“During the session, people feel really connected to their pets.

“People will also ask me to tell their pets that they love them.

“They will tell their pets that all the time, but through me they feel like the message is connecting.”

Cynthia was on a spiritual retreat in Russia where a High Priestess told her that she had the ability to speak to animals but she didn’t believe her.

It wasn’t until her friend’s rat, Max, started communicating with her about her business she believed she was able to.

When she realised that Max was communicating her with Cynthia said she was “curious” and found it “interesting”.

“I was at work, it was late, and he started to talk to me about what she should do for her business,” she said.

“I told her and she thought it was really cool, I told other friends who had pets and it evolved from that.”

Cynthia says she then realized she could do the same with poodles her mother was rescuing and fostering for a dog rescue – and used her skills to help them find homes.

“I would communicate with them and ask them where they want to live and what sort of lifestyle they would like,” she said.

From there, friends and family would ask her to do readings with their pets.

In 2023, Cynthia approached her local pet store and told them how she could communicate with animals.

She started hosting pet readings in store – and said they sold out immediately.

Cynthia mainly communicates with dogs but has also communicated with cats from time to time.

She said that most owners will ask her whether or not their pet is happy and ask her to tell the pet that the owners love them.

Cynthia said: “Almost every question people will ask me is whether or not their pet is happy.

“They want to know what they think about their food, or how the pet feels about their partner.

“I also get asked if there is a problem or if their dog barks they will ask what the trigger is.”

Cynthia said people are often excited when she tells them what she does for a living and says she’s never encountered criticism or scepticism “to my face”.

“A lot of people who do readings with me say they have been looking for a pet psychic for a while,” she said.