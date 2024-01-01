Michael Jackson’s former bodyguard has made a new offer to buy the ‘saddest ever’ Grand Designs home – as a Christmas present for his wife.

Marital arts millionaire Matt Fiddes previously tried to buy the lighthouse-inspired Chesil Cliff House but saw his £7.5m bid rejected by owner Edward Short.

The home on the North Devon coast in Croyde featured on the hit Channel 4 show twice in the past and was dubbed its ‘saddest ever’ project.

But Matt, worth £120m, now says he wants the ”get the deal done” and buy the pad for his wife Moniqe for a Black Friday Christmas present.

Matt Fiddes, wants to buy the lighthouse-inspired Chesil Cliff House on the North Devon coast. (Pix via SWNS)

Matt posted on Insta: ”My new project? #granddesignshouse

”The BARGAIN of the century! Time to get this deal done!

”Who remembers when I put an offer in to buy this house in #croydebay that was featured on the TV show #granddesigns ?

”It turned out to be a bit of sad story for the owner who clearly had no idea what he was doing!

Michael Jackson with his former bodyguard Matt Fiddes (Pix via SWNS)

”I offered £7.5 million to the owner to turn the property into luxury apartments!! He was mad pushing for £10 million!

”It’s now in receivership and is for sale for just over £5 million!

”The vendor should have took my offer! It needs at least £2 million spent on it to make it liveable and safe!

”Popped past the property today to see how it was looking! What beautiful views and caught it at its full beauty in the sunset!

”I put in a few calls to the new estate agents a while back. Although I had a feeling this house would crash in value and waited.

”Now’s the time! It’s worth no where near £5 million and I have been a property investor since I was 18 yrs old!

Chesil Cliff House in Croyde, Devon. (Pix via SWNS)

”I think as #blackfriday is approaching I’m going to try yet again to get this property over the line directly with the banks receivers!

”Can’t think of anything else to buy my wife for #xmas! @moniqefiddes had a new #Ferrari last Xmas(that got crushed in our gates)! That’s hard to top! Although this may do it!

”Maybe @moniqefiddes and my team can have this as the next property project!

”My #lamborghini looks good with it too! Time to get this deal finally over the line! New offer going in tomorrow!”

Matt recently announced plans to stand as an MP for North Devon.