By Amy Reast

A mum has seen her adult modelling career skyrocket – after her MUGSHOT went viral.

Abbie Newman, 28, spent four days in jail in November last year after being arrested for drunken shoplifting.

After her release she discovered her mugshot had been shared on ‘mugshawtys’ – an Instagram account dedicated to ‘hot’ felons.

The social media post changed Abbie’s life – increasing her OnlyFans subscribers.

She is now making up to $90k a month, has received modelling offers – and has even appeared on TV.

Abbie, from Atlanta, Georgia, said: “When I got out of jail, my mugshot was everywhere.

“People were joking ‘she didn’t steal from the store, but she stole my heart’.

“I had a bunch of people emailing me about modelling contracts – and my OnlyFans spiked.

“The first time I logged back on I had made $24k in a week when I hadn’t even posted anything!

“My best month was December where I made $92,328.

“It’s changed my life completely – now I’ve paid off all my debts and I’m thankful to be where I am now.

“If I went back, I would never get arrested again, I know nothing good comes of that.

“But I feel blessed because this was just luck for me – a lot of people don’t even get second chances and I think I’m on my tenth by now.”

Abbie has had a tough life.

She experienced sexual trauma at a young age, has been diagnosed with borderline personality disorder and struggled with a heroin addiction.

She first decided to start OnlyFans in 2021 with a dominatrix-style page – but would only post solo content or with her fiancé, Haze Jenkins, 22.

She would make $3k to $5k per month on the site – enough to pay bills and rent and support her son – but was “just getting by”.

An incident where she “got into a fight” in April 2023 saw her arrested for the first time before being released after six hours in a cell.

But in September Abbie went through a miscarriage at 14 weeks, which left her hospialised.

This left her “in the deep end” for some time as her mental health spiralled – and she took to drinking, although never relapsed back to drugs.

During this dark spell she ended up drunkenly shoplifting from a Walmart – stealing Christmas decorations, a coffee mug and a blanket – and was arrested for a second time in November.

The mum-of-one spent four days in jail before being convicted of theft by shoplifting, but was released after being given probation for six months.

Days after she was released she spotted her mugshot had appeared on @Mugshawtys on Instagram – amassing over 20,000 likes as people joked she ‘stole their hearts’.

The account has more than 680k followers.

Her OnlyFans following began to grow too as people realised who she was.

The following month her older mugshot was shared by the account – gaining her an even larger following for her steamy content.

Abbie said: “I logged on for the first time in a week and saw I had made $24k.”

Incredibly because of the viral posts she soon found herself inundated with modelling contracts.

She was even flown out to New York to appear on The Steve Wilkos Show – and the money and opportunities just kept growing and growing.

She said: “I only used OnlyFans to put food on the table and pay my bills but it really skyrocketed.

“In December 2023 I made $92k – that was my best month.

“Before the mugshots, I was doing ok financially and I wasn’t missing rent, but I wasn’t able to do the things I am now.

“I have paid off all my debts including $46k from a car wreck I got in, and I can take my family on vacations.

“It’s funny how life works – in America, for some reason if you look good and you’re a criminal, you make money.

“People compare me to Jeremy Meeks – when his mugshot went viral his life totally changed too.”

She added: “I’ve had a lot of time to reflect now and I have a great life and a healthy son.

“I went through a hard time but I’ve learnt to have a positive outlook and I consider myself very blessed.

“I don’t even know who shared my mugshot with that Instagram page but it’s changed my life completely.”

This is Premium Licensed Content. Would you like to publish this article? Please contact our licensing team.