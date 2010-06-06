A lorry driver suffered horror injuries when an e-cigarette exploded in his hand.

Mike Calver, 38, was changing the battery on his device at home in Stoke-on-Trent, Staffs., when it blew up.

His hand, beard and clothes were set on fire – while the scolding e-cigarette stuck to his hand.

Video shows Mike running to an outside in a bid to douse the flames.

Wife Leanne Calver, 29, came to his aid and rushed him to A&E, where plastic surgeons worked on him.

Mike is now in recovery, but still has scars from the October 29 ordeal. And he wants people to be aware of the dangers of e-cigarettes.