By Leo Black

A couple who have annual strategy meetings to plan the year ahead say their marriage has never been better.

Husband and wife Durelle and Samantha Bailey, both 29, go to an industrious office space every year in Washington, D.C. and hold a two-hour strategy session.

In the meetings, they each set out their goals and lay out plans on how to complete them.

Husband and wife Durelle and Samantha Bailey go to an office space every year in Washington, D.C. and hold a two-hour strategy session (Pix via SWNS)

Both Durelle and Samantha, who live in the US capital, say their annual strategy meetings have improved their relationship and their marriage.

Durelle said: “It’s been overwhelmingly positive.

“It’s something we’ve been doing for years and we’re seeing other couples and single people do the same thing.

“We’ve done well at quite a young age and we attribute this to the mentality behind the meetings.”

The meetings, which are their fourth year running, were initially inspired by the couple’s corporate life.

They focus on finance, travel, family and personal and professional development.

The couple even have a spreadsheet, which is complete with categories and budget calculations.

Samantha, who owns a marketing company with Durelle, said: “Working in corporate, I was able to see how businesses do it.

“I liked the direction and accountability. Everyone has a piece of the business they own. They know what is expected of them and what the plan is to achieve the goal.”

The couple’s plans are set out in advance, which prevents clashes in their schedules, which means they are always able to support each other.

Durelle said: “It’s an opportunity to get in lock-step with each other, offer support and ask: ‘how can I help you achieve your goals’.”

Samantha added: “It’s made for a healthier relationship between us. It helps save our quality time and avoid conflict.”

The couple also pitch their ideas to each other and ensure they set themselves ‘SMART’ goals – a known acronym to guide the setting of goals.

Durelle said: “We challenge each other to make sure we don’t overextend ourselves.

“We try to make sure we have ‘SMART’ goals: specific, measurable, attainable, realistic and timely.”

While the meetings may seem sterile and clinical from the outside, Samantha says they are in practice very positive.

She said: “If anything, this prevents conflict. The majority of these meetings have been very positive and fun.

“We have a lot of exciting things going on in our lives and the meetings are a great way to stay on track and continue progressing every year

“We don’t run our marriage like a business.

“Our marriage is very intimate and loving but you have to be intentional and strategic in this economy and with the way the world is going.”

