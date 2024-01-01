A husband became a board-certified spray tanner after his wife asked him for a tanning subscription for Christmas.

Sarah Baus, 27, would get a spray tan twice a month — costing $1,600 a year.

Due to the high cost, Sarah asked her husband, Joseph Bass, 27, an engineer, for a membership package at the place where she gets her spray tans.

Instead, Joseph came up with the genius idea to pay $399 for a spray tan kit and took part in a one-hour course to become a board-certified spray tanner.

Despite being nervous at first, Sarah said that Joseph did a great job and she didn’t turn out too orange.

Sarah, a content creator from Charleston, South Carolina, said: “Joseph loves spending time with me; he is very into acts of service.

“He was very proud of the spray tan, especially the second one he did when I was going to an event.

“He thinks it is really funny; we laugh so much when we are doing it.

“Joseph is always looking for ways to do things like this; I don’t understand how he can get any better, but he does — it is alarming.”

Sarah Baus & Joseph Bass. (Pix via SWNS)

Sarah would usually get a spray tan twice a month, spending $140 a month.

She realized the cost was adding up, so she asked her husband, Joseph, for a membership package for Christmas — but Joseph had other ideas.

“I have been pro-tanning for years. I was getting more and more spray tans for events and things,” Sarah said.

“I asked for a membership package for Christmas. I don’t know what inspired Joseph or how he found out about it, but he learned to become a spray tanner.”

Instead of buying Sarah the membership package, Joseph bought his own spray tanning kit for $399 and enrolled in a one-hour online course.

Sarah said: “He bought a kit from the National Spray Tan Certification Board and took an hour course.

“He has the whole kit; the first one was a bit of a test, but he did such a good job.

“I was a little nervous; the only thing I wasn’t sure about was the color — I was worried it might have go too orange.

“Once we got the first one out of the way, we were off to the races — it was great.”

Sarah Baus whose husband Joseph Bass became a board-certified spray tanner. (Pix via SWNS)

Joseph, an engineer, from Charleston, South Carolina, added: I decided to buy the kit firstly because I knew it would be far cheaper over the long run than getting her a spray tan subscription.

“I also thought it would be a fun challenge to try out and would be a good bonding experience for both of us.”

Joseph has spray-tanned Sarah three times since he got the kit, and Sarah said he gets better each time.

“The second spray tan was for a huge event, I was like, ‘You have to remember this is for a special event,’ Sarah said.

“But I didn’t need to worry, it turned out great, and we had so much fun doing it.

“I have texted him this morning to book a spray tan for tonight.”

Sarah Baus whose husband Joseph Bass became a board-certified spray tanner. (Pix via SWNS)

Joseph said: I love doing things for her so this is just another thing to add to my services list.

“Doing the first one was a little rough. Even though I took the training and read the book there were still a few things I needed practice with.

“Sarah said the first one looked good and the second one was even better so I hope it’ll come with practice.”