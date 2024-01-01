A husband became a board-certified spray tanner after his wife asked him for a tanning subscription for Christmas.
Sarah Baus, 27, would get a spray tan twice a month — costing $1,600 a year.
Due to the high cost, Sarah asked her husband, Joseph Bass, 27, an engineer, for a membership package at the place where she gets her spray tans.
Instead, Joseph came up with the genius idea to pay $399 for a spray tan kit and took part in a one-hour course to become a board-certified spray tanner.
Despite being nervous at first, Sarah said that Joseph did a great job and she didn’t turn out too orange.
Sarah, a content creator from Charleston, South Carolina, said: “Joseph loves spending time with me; he is very into acts of service.
“He was very proud of the spray tan, especially the second one he did when I was going to an event.
“He thinks it is really funny; we laugh so much when we are doing it.
“Joseph is always looking for ways to do things like this; I don’t understand how he can get any better, but he does — it is alarming.”
Sarah would usually get a spray tan twice a month, spending $140 a month.
She realized the cost was adding up, so she asked her husband, Joseph, for a membership package for Christmas — but Joseph had other ideas.
“I have been pro-tanning for years. I was getting more and more spray tans for events and things,” Sarah said.
“I asked for a membership package for Christmas. I don’t know what inspired Joseph or how he found out about it, but he learned to become a spray tanner.”
Instead of buying Sarah the membership package, Joseph bought his own spray tanning kit for $399 and enrolled in a one-hour online course.
Sarah said: “He bought a kit from the National Spray Tan Certification Board and took an hour course.
“He has the whole kit; the first one was a bit of a test, but he did such a good job.
“I was a little nervous; the only thing I wasn’t sure about was the color — I was worried it might have go too orange.
“Once we got the first one out of the way, we were off to the races — it was great.”
Joseph, an engineer, from Charleston, South Carolina, added: I decided to buy the kit firstly because I knew it would be far cheaper over the long run than getting her a spray tan subscription.
“I also thought it would be a fun challenge to try out and would be a good bonding experience for both of us.”
Joseph has spray-tanned Sarah three times since he got the kit, and Sarah said he gets better each time.
“The second spray tan was for a huge event, I was like, ‘You have to remember this is for a special event,’ Sarah said.
“But I didn’t need to worry, it turned out great, and we had so much fun doing it.
“I have texted him this morning to book a spray tan for tonight.”
Joseph said: I love doing things for her so this is just another thing to add to my services list.
“Doing the first one was a little rough. Even though I took the training and read the book there were still a few things I needed practice with.
“Sarah said the first one looked good and the second one was even better so I hope it’ll come with practice.”