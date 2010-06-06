Meet the mum and daughter who look identical, wear matching outfits every day and constantly get mistaken for sisters.

Catherine Galasso-Vigorito, 56, and her daughter, Gabriella, 23, have been matching clothes since she was a baby.

Catherine would buy the same outfit for her three daughters and herself as it was often easier, and she found it “fun”.

While her daughters – Lauren, 24 and Sophia, 18 – didn’t enjoy looking the same as their mum, Gabriella loved it and now the inseparable pair continue to match and are the exact same size.

They both love a “glamorous” look – always stepping out in matching dresses and heels –