By Dean Murray

Hello Mr Bond, I’ve been expecting you.

An incredible new Aston Martin residential tower looks like a villain’s lair from a 007 movie.

The 66-storey tower is the tallest all-residential building south of New York.

Aston Martin Residences Miami is the first ultra-luxury real estate project from Bond’s favourite car brand.

Situated on the coveted Miami waterfront, the project has garnered excitement amongst ultra-luxury home buyers, with 99% of the 391 condominiums sold ahead of completion.

The development boasts seven penthouses – all of which enjoy private pools and spacious terraces – complimented by a range of expansive one to five-bedroom residences and duplexes.

The jewel in the crown is the $59m “Unique Triplex Penthouse” – a magnificent three-floor condominium, spanning a total 27,191 square feet of living space, situated at the pinnacle of the property.

There is a private butler service on-call 24/7 to “take the stress out of home management” by offering luxury travel support and a host of other services to homeowners. Residents are also able to enjoy direct access to an exclusive superyacht marina.

Marek Reichman, Executive Vice President and Chief Creative Officer of Aston Martin said: “Melding a captivating design aesthetic with one of the city’s most idyllic locations, on one of the last parcels of the Miami waterfront, the ultra-luxury Aston Martin Residence adds further distinction to the already expressive Miami skyline. We think this project firmly sets the mark for luxury residential design around the world.”