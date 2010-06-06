By Dean Murray

Mickey Mouse may have only just become public domain, but the character has already appeared in a horror video game.

Steamboat Willie, a 1928 cartoon featuring an early version of the iconic rodent, entered the public domain in the United States on January 1, 2024.

Game developers have been quick to capitilise with a gruesome take on the mouse in the title Infestation: Origins.

Steamboat Willie, a 1928 cartoon featuring an early version of Mickey Mouse, entered the public domain in the United States on January 1, 2024 (Pix via SWNS)

The game sees a terrifying version of Mickey lurking in the shadows of a warehouse facility.

Up to four players are tasked with acting as exterminators tackling an “outbreak of vermin in various locations”.

Game company Nightmare Forge Games say the title “places players in the role of specialist exterminators responding to infestations in various locations.”

They add: “The 1928 Steamboat Willie animation short entering the public domain has allowed us to include our own derivation of the film’s starring character in our game, which fits perfectly as an antagonist causing an infestation.

“However, rather than focusing on any one particular antagonist, the game will include multiple twisted versions of classic characters and urban legends. For example, another infestation players will need to overcome is caused by the Mothman, inspired by the urban legend popularised in West Virginian folklore.”

Despite Steamboat Willie becoming public domain, later versions of Mickey Mouse are still protected by copyright law.

Disney said in a statement: “More modern versions of Mickey will remain unaffected by the expiration of the Steamboat Willie copyright, and Mickey will continue to play a leading role as a global ambassador for the Walt Disney Company in our storytelling, theme park attractions, and merchandise.

“We will, of course, continue to protect our rights in the more modern versions of Mickey Mouse and other works that remain subject to copyright.”

Infestation: Origins is available to pre-order on gaming platform Steam.

