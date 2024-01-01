Britain’s oldest ping pong player is still batting off the competition and beating opponents 30 years his junior – at the age of 92.

Retired tool maker Ivan Pedley plays table tennis twice a week and says he has no plans to retire from the game he loves.

The grandad-of-three first took up the paddle sport as a 14-year-old boy in 1947 and is still going strong 78 years on.

The sprightly pensioner plays around 14 games a week at Great Wyrley Table Tennis Club in Staffordshire often against opponents much younger.

And he says although he may have slowed down in his old age he rarely gets knocked off the table and the trick is ‘all in the technique’.

Ivans says the sport helps him stay fit and healthy and playing into old age is one of the best things he’s ever done.

Ivan, of Walsall, West Mids., said: “I enjoy every minute of it. It’s the best thing I’ve ever done. I don’t know anyone older than 92 playing.

“They don’t knock me off the table either. You might be faster than me – but it’s all in the technique.

“We have a lot of people in their 60’s but I play the younger people too , I try to play everybody at the club.

“I’ll keep going for as long as I can, as long as my health stays. Sitting on your backside is no help to anyone.”

Ivan first found his passion for ping pong as a teenager before hanging up his paddle in his 20s.

But he rediscovered his love of the sport again in his 60s following a chance game with a friend while on holiday.

Ivan then started playing regularly again as a way to keep fit alongside swimming, bowling and Judo, in which he is a brown belt.

He added: “I started when I was in my early days, around 14.

“Then I didn’t play for years until I went on holiday where I met a lad. I played with him and he invited me to join this club.

“I was out of my depth but they were so kind to me. But I soon picked it up again and I think I’ve got better because of the standard I’m playing against.”

He jokingly added: “I do let these lot win sometimes though because I don’t want to dishearten them.”

Ivan now spends every Tuesday and Friday at the club, chalking up nearly three hours each time battling opponents.

He said: “I don’t want to sit here and do nothing, I like to keep myself healthy. I’ve done judo and karate too.

“It helps me to keep fit, I’m 92 and I’m not as mobile as I’d like to be. I keep going. It makes me get up and do it.

“Once you’re committed you have to try and turn up. I’d tell anyone to join a club to start with.

“I’ve done amateur competitions, I’ve got certificates from what I’ve achieved at table tennis, I won some competitions in my late 60s.

“I have on average seven games, sometimes I play more. It’s such a well organised club. They do help me with my game and I appreciate it.

“They are a wonderful crowd of people, second to none.”

Club secretary Tony Reeds, 84, added: “ He’ll always put his heart into it.

“It varies on the people there but they will all have a game with him.

“Anyone we get here he plays, He loves it. He’s part of the furniture now. He’s had some good games at the club now.

“He tells people if you want to keep fit this is the way to do it.”