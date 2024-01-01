By Adam Dutton

These sweet and fluffy peregrine falcon chicks are so tiny they are weighed in empty ICE CREAM tubs.

The four chicks, two male and two female, have been officially ringed by the British Trust for Ornithology (BTO).

They also had their wingspans measured before being added to the national database for future identification.

The chicks, which hatched in a nest on Worcester Cathedral, are so small staff put them in ice cream tubs on the scales.

The chicks are expected to fledge later this month or in early June, and fans can track their progress on the Cathedral’s 24-hour livestream.

Chris Dobbs, Biodiversity Advisor for the Cathedral, said: “The ringing process is an important part of protecting these birds.

“Although peregrines are still quite rare, they are recovering well in the UK, largely due to the new habitats they take up in cities, of which Worcester is a great example.”

The chicks are the latest offspring of mating peregrines Peter and Peggy who built a nest in the Cathedral Tower in 2022.

Each colour ring has a unique letter code so the individual birds can be identified when seen in the future.

A chick born at the Cathedral in 2022 was recently spotted in Bolton, Lancs., while one named Mr Lazy was seen flying around Alexandra Palace in north London.

Chris added: “It’s wonderful news that two of our peregrine chicks have been sighted recently and are thriving and hopefully introducing another generation of these magnificent birds in the not too distant future.

“Hopefully the 2024 chicks will all fledge successfully and, with their newly fitted rings, can be identified in the future continuing Peter and Peggy’s legacy in the peregrine world.”

Peregrines often nest in Cathedral towers because they are similar to their natural habitat nesting sites, which include quarry faces, sea cliffs, and mountainsides.