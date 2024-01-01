Meet the plus size fitness instructor who says strangers online goad her to “go to the gym” because of her size 20 frame.

Rhiannon Dudzik, 34, has had an on-and-off relationship with the gym for as long as she can remember.

In 2018, she was asked to be a bridesmaid for her friend’s wedding which motivated her to lose three stone.

Rhiannon soon put the weight on again and wanted to learn how to lose weight “sustainably” so she trained to become a part-time fitness instructor.

Rhiannon Dudzik says she receives weight based comments telling her “to go to the gym” despite being a a fitness instructor. (Pix via SWNS)

Rhiannon – who is a size 20 – now teaches three cardio based dance sessions a week alongside her gym routine.

She says she gets a lot of abuse online – often from men in the fitness world – telling her to “go to the gym” and calling her fat.

Despite the negative comments, Rhiannon’s goal is to inspire people to start loving their bodies no matter their size.

Rhiannon, a part time fitness instructor, from Bath, Somerset, said: “As much as the gym can be an intimidating place for a plus size person a lot of the [negative] comments come from social media.

“Online there is a lot of negativity about being a plus size fitness instructor or just being plus size in general.

“What spurs me on more is when I post about being plus size and people will comment something like ‘go to the gym’ or call me fat.

“What they don’t realise is I am a qualified fitness instructor.

“Just because I am plus size doesn’t mean I can’t do it.”

Rhiannon was asked to be a bridesmaid in 2018.

She says it encouraged her to lose three stone but after the wedding she soon put the weight back on.

Rhiannon said: “Being asked to be my friend’s bridesmaid gave me a kick up the backside to lose weight.

“I lost around three stone through a calorie deficit and pushing myself too hard exercising.

“That was not a sustainable way to lose weight and I soon put the weight back on.

“I then started looking at ways that I could sustainably lose weight through the gym.”

In July 2021, Rhiannon became a qualified fitness instructor.

She was then asked to cover a dance cardio fitness class she had attended for a few years after the teacher went on maternity leave.

Rhiannon said: “It became apparent very quickly that I was leading from example in the class.

“I was at the front, being plus size, struggling with everyone else – it made people feel comfortable.

“I got a lot of messages from people who were less mobile, larger or older, that it was inspiring for them to see someone more normal do it.

“That is what has kept me going for so long.

“When I have a class, I make people understand that it is more about having fun and moving your body.”

Rhiannon Dudzik says she receives weight based comments telling her “to go to the gym” despite being a a fitness instructor. (Pix via SWNS)

Rhiannon teaches three cardio based sessions a week, as well as having a personal training session and attending the gym outside of that.

She says she is still on her fitness journey and hopes to lose five inches off her waist in time for her wedding in 2025.

Rhiannon said: “I don’t focus too much on weights, I hope to lose five inches but at the same time I am not putting too much pressure on myself.

“If I lost five inches that will put me back to where I was before.

“If I do it, that would be great, if I don’t there is no drama.”

Rhiannon insists the fitness industry has “come a long way” in terms of female representation but they still have a long way to go.

She said: “I think women are making their own mark in the fitness industry now.

“I do feel that there are a lot more men than women PTs but women are starting to dominate the field which is refreshing to see.

“I only hope that continues to grow.

“What I do find, is the negative comments come from males but also people who would see themselves as a fitness instructor.”

Rhiannon’s main goal is to inspire other people – no matter of their shape or size – to start moving their body.

She said: “I think it is important to me because I love feeling that I have inspired people to start moving their body.

“There have been people come to my class that are new and maybe wouldn’t have stepped into the gym before and that is what keeps be going.

“It is nice to see people enjoy themselves and have fun.”