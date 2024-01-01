A postmaster has dispatched his ‘furthest letter yet’ after he hand-delivered a card from King Charles to his great aunt in America – 4,000 miles away.

Luke Francis, head postmaster of Bude’s Post Office in Cornwall, took a special trip to Florida to deliver a 100th birthday letter to Emlyn Makofsky.

Postmaster Luke Francis in his uniform. (Pix via SWNS)

Emlyn Makofsky wears postmaster Luke’s hat as she celebrates her 100th birthday with card delivered across the pond from the King. (Pix via SWNS)

Emlyn Colwill was born one hundred years ago, at Lewdon Farm in Kilkhampton on January 19, 1925.

Growing up she became a nurse, working across North Cornwall, before moving across the pond and meeting her husband, Mr Makofsky.

After receiving a letter from the King, ready for delivery, Luke made his way over to Florida in secret, ready to hand Aunty Emlyn the card himself.

Emlyn Makofsky met her husband at a dance at the RAF camp at St Mawgan in 1945. (Pix via SWNS)

Union Jack cake at the celebrations. (Pix via SWNS)

Having arrived, Luke and his family surprised Emlyn with the letter from HM King Charles III congratulating her on her 100th birthday.

Following the big event, Emyln, surrounded by her family, celebrated in style, enjoying a wonderful 100th birthday party, complete with a Union Flag cake and the English national anthem.

Postmaster Luke Francis hand-delivers letter from the King to his great aunt, Emlyn Makofsky, in Florida, US. (Pix via SWNS)

Luke said: “When I handed her the card and she finally got to read it, she got the giggles, she thought it was so brilliant she couldn’t believe it.

“She was overwhelmed and thought it was wonderful and was really privileged to accept the card.”