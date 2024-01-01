By Ben Barry

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were spotted kissing at a Coachella after party.

Taylor Swift and her boyfriend Travis Kelce were spotted at Neon Carnival – an invite-only party on Sunday night (14/04).

The couple arrived at 2:15am and partied in a private VIP section near the stage with a group of friends.

Footage shows the smitten pair dancing and sharing a smooch while sat at a table surrounded by their friends.