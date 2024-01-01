Meet the teen fashionista obsessed with all things vintage – who loves wearing 1950s dresses, crocheting and refuses to have a TV in her room.

Mia Rayne, 13, has always loved to dress in feminine clothing but became fascinated with the 1950s dress style after seeing a YouTube video about vintage dolls.

Mia Rayne, thirteen, has a penchant for vintage clothing, dressing in styles from the mid 1900s. (Pix via SWNS)

Mia’s collection began with a Shein vintage style dress – gifted to her by her mum, Jodie, 37, for her birthday – and she now has a collection of around 50 outfits.

The pair now hunt out long sleeved dresses and Peter Pan collared frocks on Vinted and in vintage stores.

Mia loves to wear her vintage clothing all the time – even wearing her 1950s inspired coats to school despite bullies telling her she looks like “Mary Poppins”.

The teen also loves taking her crocheting hooks and books everywhere she goes and refuses to have a TV in her room.

Jodie, a business owner, who lives near Adlington, Lancashire, said: “She’s literally an old woman.

“It’s like she’s been reincarnated to a 1950s housewife or something.

“She refuses to have a TV in her room.

“She has a record player and creepy dolls in her room.

“I’m so in awe of her.

“She’s transformed into a sassy, amazingly confident growing girl.”

Mia said: “I have found it interesting to find out about different styles.

“My favourite is a blue dress – it’s 19th century and a long button up pretty dress with old lace. I fell in love with it.

“A few people said I have inspired them. I hope I can give them confidence.

“Make yourself feel like you fit in with yourself – not with other people.

“People copy because they feel they should fit in – everybody should be more crazy.”

Jodie says Mia has always been “quirky” in her dress sense.

She said: “She’s always been that child that wants to go to the supermarket in a princess dress.

“We’ve always encouraged her.

“A year ago she started dressing very feminine boho.”

Mia became interested in past eras after watching a video on vintage dolls and thinking it was “amazing”.

Jodie said: “She looked at photos of girls wearing little dresses and then said ‘mum, I want a vintage dress’.”

For her birthday in September 2024, Jodie bought Mia a vintage style dress.

She said: “She was beside herself. She was really excited.”

The pair then picked out a blue and pink coat from Monsoon and Zara – and Mia wore them to school.

Jodie said: “She was bullied when she went to school wearing one of those coats.

“She was pushed and laughed at.”

But Jodie shared a video with Mia about the situation on TikTok @miaraynec and was overwhelmed with support.

She said: “Her confidence overnight was phenomenal.

“There were thousands of comments saying ‘just be yourself’ and ‘I wish I had your confidence’.”

Since Mia’s confidence has grown, she now has a wardrobe boasting over 50 vintage dresses and underskirts.

She loves to turn up for her non-school uniform days in her full outfits and takes comments from bullies on the chin.

Jodie said: “The boys say ‘you look like Mary Poppins – what are you wearing?’.

“She says ‘now I’m going full vintage.’ ‘I’m going to show you and be even more extra’.”

The mum and daughter have now found a vintage shop to hunt for clothes and also get sent items from followers.

Jodie said: “She got sent a long sleeved blue dress. She got sent it with a note to say ‘my dad bought me this when I was a teen, I never had the confidence to wear it’.

“This child wears it to bed. It’s true vintage and layered.

“She’s very modest and very demure.

“She loves a Peter Pan collar.

“She likes to look her age.

“My 16-year-old is the complete opposite – she’s in leggings and a hoodie.”

Mia’s favourite eras are the 40s and 50s but she has also obsessed over Georgian dresses with all their “ruffles”.

Jodie says Mia is always wearing her dresses – even when it’s not the most practical.

She said: “She put nine dresses on when it snowed.

“She always says ‘fashion over function’.

“It makes her happy.”

Mia’s dream is to be an actor, and she is signed to Little Allstars, but Josie hopes she can continue to inspire others – child or adult – to wear what they want.

She said: “It helps people realise what they like is valid.”