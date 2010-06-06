By Samuel Wightwick

This the tense moment a huge black bear interrupted a family cookout.

Steve Baker, 52, had arranged a get together to celebrate the 4th July with his family in Sonora, California, USA, when the incident happened.

 

A video, recorded by Steve’s nephew Jack Baker, shows the huge animal getting close to Steve who commands the bear to leave the area.

But the animal stops takes a hard swipe at Steve’s torso – leaving a huge scratch under his shirt.

According to Jack, the bear most likely approached the cookout because it smelled the meat.

Steve Baker, 52, tells an uninvited bear to leave his family cook out in Sonora, California, before it takes a swipe at him on July 4 2023. (Pix via SWNS)

“My uncle decided to confront the bear as he had drank a little too much and was stupidly trying to ask it to leave.

“I was terrified. If a big bear comes out of nowhere anyone would be terrified.

“We were all scared of it and backed away, except Steve, but luckily he wasn’t injured.

“It stayed maybe about a 30 seconds before I started recording and then walked straight into the woods.”

