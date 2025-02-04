A mum shares the hilarious moment her toddler stole her eyeliner and covered the walls in make-up.

Mum Jackline Mwende, 42, had dozed off while her son Thabani Canessius, two, napped in his cot.

But the mum-of-two woke up to find that Thabani had reached out of his cot and got hold of her eyeliner from her make-up bag and started doodling on the wardrobe.

Jackline Mwende and Thabani Canessius. (Pix via SWNS)

Thabani Canessius after covering the walls in his mum’s make-up. (Pix via SWNS)

He used the entire eyeliner pen drawing on the walls and on himself too.

Jackline, a stay-at-home-mum, from Bristol, said: ‘’He really went on a mission.

‘’We had to wash his mouth, hands, face…. even scrub his tongue!’’

Jackline had dozed off at around 4pm on February 4, 2025 after suffering with a migraine.

She woke up an hour later to ‘’dark colour absolutely everywhere’’.

She said: ”I saw dark writing on the wall, and my initial reaction was shock-horror’.

”I switched the light on… and I was mortified.”

Thabani Canessius. (Pix via SWNS)

Thabani Canessius after covering the walls in his mum’s make-up. (Pix via SWNS)

Luckily Jackline and Thabani’s dad, Goodwill Canessius, found it hilarious but stayed calm to try and clean it up.

Jackline tried vinegar and lemon juice to remove the make-up and had to use bleach to restore the wardrobe back to its previous white colour.

But the mischievous toddler was apologetic enough, promising his mother that ‘’I wont do it again’’.

Jackline said: ”He’s done loads of hilarious things which I haven’t caught on camera, but my initial reaction was ‘please Thabani, please tell me you haven’t’.

“I almost thought I was dreaming!”