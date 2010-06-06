A two-metre-long boa constrictor escaped its enclosure to shock neighbours by sunbathing in the middle of a residential road.

Video footage shows the ‘grumpy’ snake lying in the road as baffled residents watch on.

The boa constrictor, which can grow up to three metres in length, is more commonly associated with the Amazon rainforest of South America than the sleepy suburbs of the town of Sevenoaks, Kent, where it was found.

Police were called to the scene but had no idea how to deal with the huge reptile – who was eventually taken by reptile charity the National Centre for Reptile Welfare (NCRW).

Boa constrictors are non-venomous snakes and kill their prey –