A house with the ‘ultimate man cave’ complete with inside golf simulator, theatre and games room is on the market for $2.1m.

The four bedroom property in Helena, Montana is an “extraordinary” estate with multiple garages and entertainment rooms.

The ‘ultimate man cave’ house in Helena, Montana. (Pix via SWNS)

The home – which is on the market for $2,100,100 – was built in 1986 and has a man cave of dreams.

There is garage space big enough for nine cars, a theatre room, gym, tools room and a pent house “sports cave”.

The listing states: “Discover your lifestyle-living in Helena, Montana, with this extra-ordinary estate that includes much of the incredible personal property featured.

“1475 Cayuse encompasses over 5000 sq feet, multiple garages, RV parking, four bedrooms, four baths, and dedicated theater room featuring.

“Over 5 kilowatts of power-driving, furniture grade, cherry accented Hi-Fi speakers that compliment the trim and room accents.

“Located above, is the “Penthouse” sports cave that also features radiant floor heat, an additional full custom kitchen with hand built, figured cherry cabinets, and an incredible steam shower.

“The Penthouse caters to sports & A/V enthusiasts, featuring a powerful A/V command center with nearly a dozen 4K-HD LED/OLED displays from 23″ above the bathroom urinal, to 85″ front and center.”