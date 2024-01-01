Urban explorers snooped around an abandoned film set they found in a mine – said to have been used in the latest Fantastic Four Marvel movie.

The two friends – who don’t want to be named – entered Middleton mine in the Derbyshire Dales after they spotted the “entrance was open”.

300m underground – and 8km into the tunnels – they say they found a film set, including an American school bus, a stage, and a lift car, on October 18.

The pair claims “two people who helped support the staff and actors” said it was left behind after the filming of a soon-to-be-released Marvel movie, rumoured to be called The Fantastic Four: Blue Moon.

Inside the Middleton mine in the Derbyshire Dales, where urban explorers stumbled upon a film set (Pix via SWNS)

The network of tunnels was also used by Tom Cruise in March for the latest Mission Impossible movie, reports says.

One of the explorers said: “The mine once had huge concrete blocks over the entrance but I was hiking and noticed they’d been removed.

“It was unbelievable – incredible.

“I usually like to find interesting artefacts, but I’ve not found a film set before.

American bus at the Middleton mine in the Derbyshire Dales (Pix via SWNS)

Vehicles and props at the Middleton mine in the Derbyshire Dales (Pix via SWNS)

“We were walking along with our torches and we suddenly found this area all built up and an old American bus just sitting there.

“The lighting rigs were there on scaffolding and a map of where they wanted all the lights to be.

“It’s very bizarre to see an elevator car just sitting in the middle of a roadway, and a stage in front of the bus.

“There was all sorts of machinery they had used to set up, and a cabin with a microwave and kettle.

“There were all sorts of pipes they’d used to keep the air clean – there’s a risk of radon gas down there.

Inside the Middleton mine in the Derbyshire Dales, where urban explorers stumbled upon a film set (Pix via SWNS)

“It was quite something to see the film set – it wasn’t what we had expected at all.

“I believe they filmed for Lord of The Rings in there and also Mission Impossible.”

The pair spent four hours checking out both mines.

He said: “Some of the lead mine tunnels are quite scary.”