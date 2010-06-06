Walkers has created the world’s biggest-ever ‘billboard’ – a 73,532 square foot ‘cropvert’ in a British potato field.

Yorkshire-based spud farmer Tim Rodwell helped the crisp brand turn roughly 30,000 plants into its biggest and most unusual campaign to date.

The artwork is so big it’s visible from space, and outsizes the biggest standing billboard in the world – which covers 67,382 square feet.

It took a week to hand cut, with drones used to mark out the precise shapes required, before hoeing the crop by hand to spell the message ‘Great Taste Starts Here’, alongside the outline of a packet of Walkers crisps.