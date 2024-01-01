By Ben Barry

A couple surprised family and friends by inviting them to their engagement party – and tying the knot there and then.

Julia Polley 29, and her partner, Kevin, 32, invited 120 of their nearest and dearest to 12twelve events in Whitby, Ontario, Canada, for a party to celebrate on April 27.

But while making a speech – thanking them for attending – Julia joked it would be easier to wed there and then.

She told guests “if you give me 20 minutes to change my dress, we could make it work” – before dashing off to get into her gown.

The couple exchanged vows and say there wasn’t a dry eye in the house.

Julia, a digital marketer, from Toronto, Canada, said: “We have always been different in the way we do things in general.

“When we got engaged we knew we didn’t want to do something that was traditional.

“I love going to my friends’ weddings but I knew I wouldn’t be the bride to enjoy that environment.

“We wanted to do something special but we always wanted to prioritise what was important to us – using that money for a fun experience and to put towards the rest of our lives.”

Juliavmet Kevin, a sprinkler fitter, when they were both working at McDonald’s in 2010 and they hit it off but didn’t start dating until 2014.

They got engaged in May 2023 whilst they were holidaying in Rome, Italy.

Julie said: “When I first met Kevin, I thought he was so funny.

“We both love travelling and we both love music.

“We have been travelling together and we enjoy doing fun things – we are up for anything.

“Kevin popped the question in Rome – we woke up early as we heard the Trevi Fountain was stacked with tourists.

“It was about 6am and there was nobody there.

“We were standing there and enjoying it – I was setting up my phone to take pics of us and that is when he asked the question.

“When we got home everyone was asking us when the big day would be.”

Julia and Kevin knew they wanted to have an engagement party and joked about surprising their family with the wedding.

Julie said: “I thought it would be amazing and I quietly pitched the idea to Kevin and he said it sounded fun.

“The only thing we made sure was that we told our parents beforehand to make sure they were not offended with the decision.

“They were so excited for us – they thought it was insane and were incredibly supportive.

“Overall they were excited for us.

“I am the youngest child so my wedding was huge news for them and them not being able to tell anyone was hard.”

Julia said their big day was “incredible” and one to remember.

She said: “We told everyone to arrive at 6pm and we put a note in the invitation to say be on time.

“We said there was an open bar and everyone needed to take advantage of it.

“We mingled and gave a welcome speech where we made the announcement.

“It was hysterical, everyone was screaming and cheering – I felt like a celebrity giving a speech.”

After they made the announcement, Julia went to change into her dress and the place was transformed for the ceremony.

Julie said: “It was an incredible day – I hoped it would be so much fun and it was way more fun than I could have imaged.

“All of our loved ones had so much fun.

“We have such a supportive circle of family and friends – we are blessed.”