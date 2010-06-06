By Emma Dunn

This is the hilarious moment a woman was chased – by a flock of 37 sheep.

Chloe Jervis, 18, was on a walk in Edale, Derbyshire, with her family when two rams approached her.

The part-time housekeeper started speed walking to get away from them but realised more of the flock had joined.

They chased her until she got to the bottom of the hill where her brother Nathan Jervis, 25, was waiting.

Chloe, from Derby, said she now finds the incident “hilarious” but was “shaking” at the time.

She said: “I’d been climbing a mountain all day. I was tired and complaining.

“I didn’t think it could get any worse.

“I had just gotten to the bottom of the hill. The sheep were scattered all over the field.

“Two rams came up behind me and I started speed walking.

“Then they all started chasing me.

“I was shaking after.

“I find it hilarious now.”

Chloe’s brother, Nathan, a manager counted 37 sheep chasing her down the hill at around 6pm on March 31.

The family were surprised the sheep also didn’t go for Chloe’s mum, Rachel, 45, a bus driver, who was behind her.

Chloe said: “I must have been more appealing than my mum.”

