The ‘World’s Most Intrepid Twins’ breaking a record – by flying a tandem electric paramotor 8,000ft over the French Alps.

Ross and Hugo Turner, known as the Turner Twins, took the custom-made aircraft 2,438m above the mountains.

The Dartmoor in Devon-based siblings have submitted the application to FAI, World Air Sports Federation, to claim a world record for tandem electric altitude.

The brothers have already broken world records by becoming the first twins to row the Atlantic Ocean.

Ross and Hugo Turner, known as the Turner Twins, are making their final preparations for a world altitude record in a tandem electric paramotor. (Pix via SWNS)

The twins had to wait months for the “perfect weather conditions.”

Hugo said: “It was great to get the weather we finally needed for the record and having waited months for perfect conditions we had the perfect flight.

“The flight was smooth which was a surprising as we were expecting turbulent conditions and the battery last much longer than we expected – probably due to the colder conditions keeping the battery cooler.”

Ross said their official observer for the record didn’t think it would work.

He said: “He said we won’t have enough power, this won’t work. Thankfully, we proved him wrong.”

The twins started their lives of daring-do when at 21 they rowed the Atlantic in just 41 days.

Ross and Hugo Turner whilst attempting to fly a paraglider-style aircraft at 10,000ft in the French Alps. (Pix via SWNS)

It was a world record as the first twins to row the ocean and were also part of the youngest ever crew to complete that challenge.

Since then they have climbed Mt Elbrus and reached the Australian pole of inaccessibility using paramotors.

They cycled 2500km across South American to reach another pole – through desert, high-altitude plateau and jungle in 45-degree heat.

The pair used bikes to ride 2.6K across North America across mountains and desserts and national parks.

In 2019 the twins successfully also reached the Iberian pole through France, the Pyrenees and Spain on electric motorcycles.

They also attempted a hike across the Greenland and Iceland wearing kit and clothing worn by early polar explorers like Sir Ernest Shackleton.

Another mission saw them take on a 10,000-miles drive from London to China in a red convertible electric sports car.

To learn more about their expeditions and missions visit their website here: https://www.theturnertwins.co.uk/