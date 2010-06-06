By Leo Black

This is the moment worried pet cats huddled around their owner for hours after noticing her breathing become shallow in her sleep.

Romina Tomaino, 45, suffers from insomnia and gets little to no sleep, sometimes for days.

Romina Tomaino suffers from insomnia and gets little to no sleep, sometimes for days – but when she sleeps is out cold (Pix via SWNS)

When Romina went to sleep on December 21, after several days without sleep, her six moggies noticed her breathing and laid on her chest for hours.

Romina, of Melbourne, Queensland, Australia, said: “I go days without sleeping and then crash into really deep sleep which is what happened here.

“It’s so bad that if I wake up and do things then go back to sleep I won’t remember doing it.”

Milo was the first to notice and came over to make sure everything was alright.

The rest of the cats then followed – Bella, Prince, Baby Tiger and Chloe.

They all and stayed around Romina from 4:00am to 6:00am when she woke up.

Romina only noticed what had happened when she woke up to find her cat all around her.

A video shows the cats gathered around her and Milo lying on her chest as she sleeps, checking her breathing, Romina says.

Romina said: “I only noticed when I woke up and checked the video. I thought ‘Wow, I’m so blessed to have these amazing cats.

“When I woke up they were still there all sleeping around me. I was confused.

“It’s very rare to find them all there when I wake up so I got up, fed them and watched the video with breakfast.

“I thought they had heard a noise but when I realised what it was I cried happy tears.”

