Mum Suffers From Mystery Illness Which Means Her Face Is Constantly Covered In Bruises
Adele Uden, 26, has been forced to leap to the defence of her partner after the ultra-rare condition sparked false rumours she was being beaten at home.
New Mum Forced To Dump Litre Of Breast Milk At Heathrow After Being Humiliated At Security
HR manager Katie Langan, 33, had expressed the milk for her one-year-old daughter Layla during a five-day break with friends to celebrate New Year in London.
Two 11-Year-Old Boys Arrested After Primary School Trashed Over The Holidays
Teachers arriving at Braunstone Community Primary School in Leicester for a training day found windows smashed and toys and equipment strewn across the playground.
Inspirational Blogger Who Was Given New Lease Of Life After Double Lung And Heart Transplant Is Back On The Waiting List
Brave Stacie Pridden, 26, spent three tortuous years on the transplant waiting list and touched people around the world with a blog documenting her journey
Family Made Violently Ill After KFC Serve Them Raw And Bloody Chicken
Miss Hamm bought a 10-piece family feast – but upon inspection noticed there was something wrong with it!
Thug Calls Ambulance For HIMSELF After Punching Woman So Hard He Dislocated His Shoulder
Leslie Salmon, 44, dialled 999 so paramedics could treat him rather than his victim who was covered in bruises and bleeding profusely.
Man Dies After Car Is Hit By Train On Level Crossing
Emergency services were called to the scene close to Lidlington station, Beds., following the crash shortly before 10am.
37-Year-Old Woman Collapses And Dies While Having Her Hair Done
Tanya Lloyd, 37, was discovered in her onesie by her partner, Kenny, on the floor at her home in Lincoln on December 21.
Brave Toddler Munches Through Favourite PORK PIES To Help Recover From Second Heart Operation
Little Bobby Baldwin was born with three holes in his heart and has undergone two serious heart operations – but the only thing he wanted to eat during his recovery was a pie.
Robbers Smash Through Building Society Window In Car Before Ramming Police During Botched Raid
The thieves left a trail of destruction following the daring early morning robbery at a Nationwide branch in a sleepy village
Police Close Roads After Body Found Near Leicester City Centre
The dead man was found in Suffolk Street, in the North Evington area of Leicester at about 6.20am.
Eight-Year-Old Banned From Scouts Because She’s A Girl
Eloise Bemand-Wright joined the Beavers a year ago and “absolutely loved” it, gaining badges, fundraising and camping alongside brother Aston, seven.
OAP Showered With Gifts From Supermarket After Tragically Halving Shop Order When Her Husband Died
Linda Heald, 66, was given a card signed by staff, a box of chocolates, bottle of wine and flowers after she phoned Tesco to tell them she wouldn’t need all her groceries.
Room With A View : Britain’s First Floating Hostel Has Been A Hit Over The Festive Period
The Kyle Blue is a Dutch barge which has been converted into a 30-bed hostel in Bristol’s harbourside.
Charity Racer Died After Tragic Speed Pram Crash
The 52-year-old racer nicknamed Titch was one of three in a homemade Spitfire kart dressed as RAF pilots
Pet Owner Overwhelmed When 50 Strangers Give Up Their Time To Help Find Her Lost Dog
Sarah Mitchell, 44, took her dog Ben to her family’s house for Christmas but he ran off after getting spooked during an evening walk.
Police Shooting Update : First Picture Of Man Shot Dead On Motorway During ‘Pre-Planned’ Operation
It is believed West Yorkshire Police acted upon intelligence as they confirmed a firearm was discharged at 6pm near the M62 in Huddersfield