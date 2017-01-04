Mum Suffers From Mystery Illness Which Means Her Face Is Constantly Covered In Bruises

Adele Uden, 26, of Mansfield, Notts, who is suffering from mysterious facial bruising which has doctors stumped. January 4, 2017

Adele Uden, 26, has been forced to leap to the defence of her partner after the ultra-rare condition sparked false rumours she was being beaten at home.

New Mum Forced To Dump Litre Of Breast Milk At Heathrow After Being Humiliated At Security

Katie Langan on the flight where she was forced to dump her expressed breast milk.

HR manager Katie Langan, 33, had expressed the milk for her one-year-old daughter Layla during a five-day break with friends to celebrate New Year in London.

Two 11-Year-Old Boys Arrested After Primary School Trashed Over The Holidays

Jatinder Mahil, Headteacher of Braunstone Community Primary School pictured amongst the damage

Teachers arriving at Braunstone Community Primary School in Leicester for a training day found windows smashed and toys and equipment strewn across the playground.

Inspirational Blogger Who Was Given New Lease Of Life After Double Lung And Heart Transplant Is Back On The Waiting List

Latest photo of Stacie Pridden taken in July 2015 after she fill ill again. See SWNS story SWLUNGS; An inspirational blogger who captivated Twitter as she underwent a double lung and heart transplant is back on the waiting list - after her body rejected the lungs. Brave Stacie Pridden, 26, is hopeful she will find a new donor match, even though a second transplant operation has only been carried out twice in the world. The inspirational blogger is now relying on oxygen and medication while she waits for the call that would change her life for the second time. She was first diagnosed with Pulmonary Hypertension in 2002 and knew an organ transplant was the only thing that would keep her alive.

Brave Stacie Pridden, 26, spent three tortuous years on the transplant waiting list and touched people around the world with a blog documenting her journey

Family Made Violently Ill After KFC Serve Them Raw And Bloody Chicken

Tyler Challenger holds up a piece of the chicken they had with their meal

Miss Hamm bought a 10-piece family feast – but upon inspection noticed there was something wrong with it!

Thug Calls Ambulance For HIMSELF After Punching Woman So Hard He Dislocated His Shoulder

Leslie Salmon

Leslie Salmon, 44, dialled 999 so paramedics could treat him rather than his victim who was covered in bruises and bleeding profusely.

Man Dies After Car Is Hit By Train On Level Crossing

The scene near Lidlington station, Beds where a man died when his car was hit by a train on a level crossing

Emergency services were called to the scene close to Lidlington station, Beds., following the crash shortly before 10am.

37-Year-Old Woman Collapses And Dies While Having Her Hair Done

Tanya Lloyd.

Tanya Lloyd, 37, was discovered in her onesie by her partner, Kenny, on the floor at her home in Lincoln on December 21.

Brave Toddler Munches Through Favourite PORK PIES To Help Recover From Second Heart Operation

Brave toddler Bobby Baldwin from Wigan, Greater Manchester is recovering from his SECOND heart operation has found a unique way to make himself feel better - by eating PORK PIES

Little Bobby Baldwin was born with three holes in his heart and has undergone two serious heart operations – but the only thing he wanted to eat during his recovery was a pie.

Robbers Smash Through Building Society Window In Car Before Ramming Police During Botched Raid

Police are continuing to investigate after a gang rammed into a police car while fleeing from the scene of a building society raid in Derbyshire.

The thieves left a trail of destruction following the daring early morning robbery at a Nationwide branch in a sleepy village

Police Close Roads After Body Found Near Leicester City Centre

Police at the scene of an incident at the junction of St Saviour's Road and Suffolk Street, North Evington, Leicester.

The dead man was found in Suffolk Street, in the North Evington area of Leicester at about 6.20am.

Eight-Year-Old Banned From Scouts Because She’s A Girl

Jane Bemand-Wright with her daughter Eloise Bemand-Wright aged 8, from Torquay, Devon, who has been refused entry into her local cub group

Eloise Bemand-Wright joined the Beavers a year ago and “absolutely loved” it, gaining badges, fundraising and camping alongside brother Aston, seven.

OAP Showered With Gifts From Supermarket After Tragically Halving Shop Order When Her Husband Died

Linda Heald received a card, flowers and a box of chocolates from her Tesco delivery drivers upon hearing her husband David had died

Linda Heald, 66, was given a card signed by staff, a box of chocolates, bottle of wine and flowers after she phoned Tesco to tell them she wouldn’t need all her groceries.

Room With A View : Britain’s First Floating Hostel Has Been A Hit Over The Festive Period

A large cabin room inside the Kyle Blue, a new boat hostel at the harbour in Bristol, built by Martin Jefferies

The Kyle Blue is a Dutch barge which has been converted into a 30-bed hostel in Bristol’s harbourside.

Charity Racer Died After Tragic Speed Pram Crash

Police closed off a road as a pram racer is treated at the scene at Sutton Valence, Kent after an accident.

The 52-year-old racer nicknamed Titch was one of three in a homemade Spitfire kart dressed as RAF pilots

Pet Owner Overwhelmed When 50 Strangers Give Up Their Time To Help Find Her Lost Dog

Sarah Mitchell with Ben a Corgi Cross Poodle

Sarah Mitchell, 44, took her dog Ben to her family’s house for Christmas but he ran off after getting spooked during an evening walk.

Police Shooting Update : First Picture Of Man Shot Dead On Motorway During ‘Pre-Planned’ Operation

The scene just off Jct 24 of the M62 near Huddersfield, West Yorks., where police have shot and killed a man during a pre-planned operation

It is believed West Yorkshire Police acted upon intelligence as they confirmed a firearm was discharged at 6pm near the M62 in Huddersfield

