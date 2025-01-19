A 19-year-old woman diagnosed with two blood disorders is fighting for her life — and a lack of funds could result in death.

Briana Pires, from Spokane, Washington — who recently pulled out of college due to her illness — was diagnosed with aplastic anemia and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), two rare blood disorders causing her bone marrow to fail.

“I had headaches, but I didn’t really pay attention to them,” Briana shares of her year of college.

“Then it started getting worse. I noticed bruising all over my body — my face, arms, stomach, and especially my legs.

“Red spots appeared on my arms and legs, and my vision became blurry. Even a simple 10-minute walk to class began taking 40 minutes because I was so tired and lightheaded.”

Briana Pires. (Pix via SWNS)

Despite these signs, it didn’t register to Briana that something was seriously wrong.

She visited the doctor, hoping for headache medication.

Instead, blood tests revealed her blood cell counts were dangerously low.

“My blood count was at a three or four, and they said anything below seven is critical. I was rushed to the hospital for blood and platelet transfusions,” she explained.

After weeks of tests and ruling out conditions like leukemia and internal bleeding, doctors diagnosed Briana with severe aplastic anemia and PNH.

“My bone marrow was only producing 5% of the stem cells my body needs, when a healthy 20-year-old would produce around 80%,” Briana said.

“Even a 90-year-old produces about 30%.”

For an active and healthy teenager, the diagnosis was devastating.

“I’ve been an athlete my entire life, and I’ve always had a healthy lifestyle.

“I tested negative for everything that could’ve caused this — HIV, leukemia, drug use, even chemical exposure.

“There’s no known cause for my condition, which is really frustrating.”

The impact of the disorder extends beyond her physical health.

“I struggled with doing things I loved. I became depressed. Hanging out with friends was hard because I didn’t have the energy. Even talking left me out of breath,” she said.

The road to recovery includes a challenging bone marrow transplant. Unfortunately, Briana doesn’t have a full sibling, the ideal donor match.

She’ll undergo a haplo transplant with a half-match donor, which involves more intensive chemotherapy and radiation.

Briana said it’s been “really hard” for her mom, Evvy Berg, 45, a party planner.

“I’m her only biological child, and seeing me go through this has been so painful for her.

“For me, it’s easier to not think about how life-threatening it is because I don’t feel pain.”

Briana Pires. (Pix via SWNS)

Briana, who currently lives with her mom and stepfather, Eric Berg, 60, an engineer, in Spokane, said she feels “really, really tired” all the time.

On top of her medical battle, Briana faces significant financial hurdles.

At just a teenager, she’s unable to afford the mounting medical expenses and uncovered fertility preservation costs.

“I want to have kids one day, but chemo and radiation can affect my fertility,” she said.

“Insurance doesn’t consider fertility preservation a necessity, and organizations that help fund fertility treatments only support cancer patients.

“It’s been so hard trying to raise the money.”

Through it all, Briana holds onto hope. She dreams of one day returning to school and pursuing her goal of becoming a doctor.

“It’s frustrating having my life put on hold, but I’m determined to heal, figure things out financially, and get back to my normal life,” she said.

Her resilience and optimism shine through, even in the face of uncertainty.

“If I hadn’t gone to the doctor when I did, I would’ve died that year,” Briana reflected. “I’m just grateful to still be here and to have a chance to fight for my future.”