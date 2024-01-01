Meet the woman who has not done a supermarket shop in FOUR YEARS – and gets all of her meals from the dumpster.

Sofie Juel-Anderson, 30, started dumpster diving in October 2020 while living in Sydney, Australia.

She started out by taking just fresh produce from designated bins – but soon realised she could get an entire weekly shop.

Sofie now only buys household items such as toilet roll, dishwashing soap and toothpaste from supermarkets and spent just £80 in 2024.

Sofie with food she found dumpster diving. (Pix via SWNS)

Food Sofie found while dumpster diving. (Pix via SWNS)

By sourcing her food from the dumpster, Sofie saves thousands of pounds annually and has used that cash to travel the world.

Sofie, a restaurant manager, from Aarhus, Denmark, said: “I haven’t done a food shop in four years.

“I don’t really have the need to go as I find all of my food in the dumpster.

“In 2024 I spent just £80 in the supermarket, mainly on non-food items like toilet paper and dishwashing soap.

“The money I have saved allows me the freedom to travel. I spent a lot of my money on travelling and visiting friends around the world.”

Sofie never struggled with being able to afford a food shop, but realised that dumpster-diving would be a more cost-effective way of grocery shopping.

She went with a friend to scout some supermarket skips around Sydney and was instantly converted.

Food Sofie found while dumpster diving. (Pix via SWNS)

Sofie said: “I always knew about the concept of dumpster diving and I was so curious about it.

“I had never done it before so I thought I would check out a dumpster in Sydney and what I found was insane.

“It was filled with food, some of it had expired, but a lot hadn’t – it started from there.

“It was like a treasure hunt for me. I quickly realised that there was so much good food in the dumpsters, and I didn’t need to go shopping anymore.”

Sofie carried on dumpster diving when she moved back to Denmark in 2022 and now only buys non-food items from the supermarket.

She added: “I don’t have to go to the supermarket anymore. I just did my financial accounting for 2024, and I only spent £80 in supermarkets in the whole year.

“I don’t have a schedule for dumpster diving – I either go a few times-a-week or every two weeks. I find so much, my fridge is always full.”

Sofie said the savings she has made by not grocery shopping has given her freedom – she is able to work less – and travel the world visiting her friends.

Over the last for years Sofie has been to Kenya, Argentina, Italy, Spain and Dubai.

Sofie said: “It allows me freedom. I travel a lot and spend my money travelling and visiting my friends around the world.

“It really allows me to have so much freedom and the freedom to work less. I only work three days-a-week. Dumpster diving allows me the freedom to spend more on the things I love.”

Sofie loves dumpster diving so much that she has even got her family – including her parents, siblings, cousins, and grandparents- involved in the action.

Sofie Juel-Anderson, who has not done a supermarket shop in four years. (Pix via SWNS)

She will cook meals for them using the food she has dived, and they now go hunting together when they are on holiday.

Sofie said: “All of my friends and family know I dumpster dive. When they come over they know that I get all my food from the dumpster.

“They know the food is good as I would never serve my guests anything that I would not eat myself.

“I assess all the food before I pick it. When we go on our family holidays, we dumpster dive as a family.

“The food we eat on the holiday is all dumpster dive.

Sofie said her dumpster diving mission has evolved from a treasure hunt to “everyday activism”.

She said: “I want to create awareness about food waste but also about how we view food and how it can still be good even though the date as expired or it has a bump on it.”