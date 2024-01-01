An amateur baker has found fame online by making hilarious caricature cakes of famous faces including Ant and Dec, the royals – and Claudia Winkleman.

But Keith Scovell, 55, admits he had no idea his creations had made him a viral sensation – until it was pointed out to him.

He first began baking his Spitting Image-esque cakes after his sister Helen requested a crocodile cake for her birthday around seven years ago.

The resulting “horrendous” creation drew a crowd of onlookers who found the cake hilarious and encouraged him to explore his talents further.

King Charles and Queen Camilla caricature cake by Keith Scovell. (Pix via SWNS)

Mr Scovell, of Kentish Town in north London, later went on to attempt a cake creation of Taylor Swift for his niece’s 18th birthday which racked up thousands of views on his social media pages.

However, the HR consultant says that, not being social media-savvy, he had no idea how big a response the cake had received until people pointed it out to him.

Mr Scovell has gone on to recreate the faces of Ant and Dec, King Charles and Queen Camilla, Liam and Noel Gallagher and Donald Trump and Kamala Harris in his cakes.

Some of his creations – including his latest of Traitors host Claudia Winkleman – have been featured on national television and brought him adulation from across the globe.

“They showed Ant & Dec their cakes on This Morning,” Mr Scovell said. “I just do them for family and friends. I don’t sell them, I just give them away to whoever wants to eat them.

“The very first one was the crocodile cake. My sister Helen wanted a cake but she didn’t want a Colin the Caterpillar one.

“I did a crocodile and it was horrendous… But it was funny and that’s where it all stemmed from. Other people in the park came over to look at it.”

Freddie Mercury caricature cake by Keith Scovell. (Pix via SWNS)

Mr Scovell explained that given this positive reaction to his initial attempt, he began crafting similar cakes for family occasions.

He said: “For my niece’s birthday we were going to see Mary Poppins, so I made a cake – but it turned into Scary Poppins because of the teeth.

“I got engaged last year and did an engagement cake as two Victoria sponge hands with sponge fingers and almonds for nails.

“They were pretty awful – but they were pretty funny. The one that went crazy was for my great-niece’s 18th birthday.

“I gave her a Taylor Swift cake. That was the first one that went viral. Obviously, it looked nothing like her but it was funny.”

Ant and Dec caricature cake by Keith Scovell. (Pix via SWNS)

Mr Scovell revealed that he tries to toe the line between being funny and offensive with his cakes and never intends to upset the subjects of any of his cakes.

“I don’t want to be disrespectful,” he continued. “But something has happened in the past few months where the cakes are beginning to look like the people.

“With the Claudia Winkleman one, I was watching her on TV and sculpting the cake. I looked down and thought, ‘This could actually look like her’.

“They’re kind of like [the puppets from] Spitting Image. People say I’ve captured her essence.

“I just use what I see in them and bring that to life in cake. If someone doesn’t like it, the cake takes the hit, not me.”

However, the now-famous baker admits that he had no idea he was gaining such an online following until friends began pointing it out to him.

Mr Scovell’s creations, which take him around three hours to complete, have now grown so popular that people from all over the world message him to ask if he can send them one of his cakes.

“I had no idea people were viewing them,” he said. “Someone said, ‘Do you know your cake has 60,000 likes?’.

“I was learning the social game and that’s not my world. It was all about the cakes. But I’ve had some really great comments, like somebody saying, ‘How dare you’, and I thought, ‘Oh God…’.

“[They said:] ‘How dare you put a picture of Claudia Winkleman on here and pretend it’s a cake’. People call my cakes artworks. I didn’t think they were, but I guess they are.”

Keith Scovell aka ‘kakesbykeith’. (Pix via SWNS)

Taylor Swift caricature cake by Keith Scovell. (Pix via SWNS)

But despite his plaudits, Mr Scovell admits his cakes are artworks first and food second – meaning that though they’re edible, he’s in no rush to sign up for the Great British Bake Off.

“It’s all about the icing,” he said. “It’s edible, but it’s basic cake. I’m never going to go on Bake Off or anything.

“After some of my latest ones, people were messaging saying, ‘Where can I get one?

“People were asking me to ship them across to America, but I don’t think I could ship one across London. It’s just purely for fun.”

However, due to his rise in popularity, Mr Scovell says he may need to think about selling his cakes or offering a cake-making kit in the future.

“Maybe it’s something I’ve got to start thinking about,” he said. “I just didn’t think people would be that interested in it, but maybe there’s a gap in the market.”

On his upcoming creations, Mr Scovell says he’d like to bake alongside anniversaries and events occurring over the next year – including the 40th anniversary of Eastenders next month.