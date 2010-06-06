By Safia Azizi

An angry crocodile twice lunged at elephants while they were drinking from a waterhole.

Guests at Victoria Falls Safari Lodge, Zimbabwe, were treated to the epic sight as a herd of elephants enjoyed a drink just 50 meters from the viewing deck.

Amazing footage – which has been viewed more than 273,000 times online – shows a huge reptile suddenly lunge from the water and bite at one of the massive animal’s legs.

Just a few moments later the same crocodile lunged at another elephant, this time sending four of the animals scurrying for safety.

Video grab as a angry crocodile twice lunged at elephants while they were drinking from a waterhole. (Pix via SWNS)

A spokesperson for the lodge said: “Most who saw it happen were astonished, while others understood that the crocodile was behaving in a territorial manner and protecting his space.

“This scene also highlighted the realities of nature where often survival depends on quick reflexes.

“The general belief is that the crocodile was not trying to hunt the elephants, but that this is a defensive act.

“This waterhole is small unlike a river or lake, and so there is a restriction as to where the crocodile can go to get away from the elephants when they wade into the water.

“Hence its best form of defense is attack.”

The footage was filmed on January 29.

