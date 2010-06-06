By Samuel Wightwick

This is the emotional moment a grandad couldn’t hold back his tears when his grandson told him “he loves him very much.”

Brent Hancel Webb, 37, captured the moment when his grandad Alan Witherspoon was staying with him after the family he was living with had to move.

The video shows Alan becoming teary-eyed as Brent tells him how much he has loved spending time with him and that he loves him very much.

Alan passed away in January this year at the age of 94 after suffering from Alzheimer’s dementia, so Brent is glad that he managed to capture this moment that he can look back on.

Brent, who works as an environmental scientist in Seattle, Washington, USA, said: “I had been wanting to capture that moment for a long time.

“I wanted to have a video showing how much I care about him but just to show the world how much I meant to him and he meant to me.

“With him suffering from Alzheimer’s dementia, it made him more emotional but it also brought out a lot of who he was.”

Brent was able to spend lots of quality time with his grandfather while living together.

He took him out to sports games, concerts, and they even took a trip to Canada.

Being out and socializing really helped his grandfather, so Brent made sure to get him out of the house as much as possible.

Brent Hancel Webb, 37, with his grandpa Alan Witherspoon, 94, at a Huskies football match. (Pix via SWNS)

He said: “When I would take him out to gigs and sports events, he was like the old witty and smart Alan – he was all there.

“I tried my hardest to do lots of stuff to bring back his old self and fight through the chaos of the disease as much as possible.”

Brent also adapted to the way his grandad did things and created an environment where it was as easy as possible for him to live.

Brent said: “I made sure to do things like putting up little notes with his name on them and I made sure I used black writing on white paper to not confuse him.

“With his condition, he had bad hearing too, so when I walked round the corner it would scare him.

“That’s why I would always knock and alert him before entering the room – like you see in the video too.”

Alan Witherspoon, 94. (Pix via SWNS)

Brent is extremely proud of the way that he was able to care for his grandfather and was told by doctors that it actually allowed him to live longer.

Brent said: “Doctors had told me that the way I cared for him, taking him out, putting him in situations where he was happy and socializing really helped him go longer in life.

“He did so much for me growing up was one of the rare people that helped me the way he did.

“I am so happy that I can share this video with people.”

