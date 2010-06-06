By Emma Dunn

A trans man and his partner are set to undergo IVF using her womb and HIS eggs from before he transitioned.

Taylor Winters, 40, was assigned female at birth but always identified “like a boy” growing up.

He would cut his hair short and refuse to wear dresses but didn’t realize he was transgender until he reached his early 20s and saw a trans woman being interviewed on TV.

Taylor moved to the US nine years ago and began looking into transitioning – starting testosterone aged 34.

He found it “exciting” growing a beard, hearing his voice drop and felt “whole” after having top surgery.

Before Taylor started his transition, he decided to freeze his eggs and is now beginning IVF with his fiancée, Chloe, 30.

They are using a sperm donor and plan to use Taylor’s frozen eggs in their first transfer, and Chloe’s in their second – so they can each have a biological child.

Taylor, a social media director, living in Watford, Hertfordshire, said: “I feel complete now.

“I’m the happiest I’ve ever been.

“I was waiting my whole life for something but I didn’t know if it was going to happen.

“I never lost hope.”

Chloe said: “It was amazing noticing how each injection would transform his body but most importantly, I loved seeing how confident he grew as each month passed.

“I feel it’s so brave to show the world who you truly are, so I’m really proud of him for aligning his physical appearance to who he is inside.

“I’ve always wanted a family of my own, ever since I was little. Having our own biological kids just felt right for us as it does for a lot of couples – we’re no different.

“Having IVF as an option for us is such a blessing. We both have a lot of love to give and have the best family and support around us, and our children would always be loved and accepted for who they are.

“You can be in a healthy and happy relationship if you’re transgender.”

Taylor before transitioning — one of the rare moment he wore a dress while identifying as female. (Pix via SWNS)

Taylor, who grew up in Transylvania, Romania, told his parents he was a boy from the age of five and would cut his hair, refuse to wear skirts and tried to “pee like a boy” – and says they were supportive.

He said: “I was saying I’m more of a butch lesbian but I felt like a boy.

“There was no visibility [of trans people] at all.”

Taylor wore baggy clothes and only saw someone like him when he started properly researching in his early 20s.

He said: “I saw a Romanian trans person on TV. I felt compassion for the trans girl and a bit envious as well.”

Taylor moved to Germany with his then partner in March 2014, before moving to the US in March 2015 when the relationship broke down.

There he began properly looking into transitioning and met fiancée Chloe in 2016 – who helped him through the process.

After going through physiological assessments and testing he was able to start testosterone in November 2017.

Before starting Taylor decided to freeze his eggs as he had always wanted the chance to be a parent – but had never seen himself being pregnant.

Taylor Winters, 40 with fiancé Chloe, 30. (Pix via SWNS)

He said: “I was becoming something I always saw myself to be.

“It was amazing.

“It was exciting.

“I started seeing facial hair. My voice started to drop after a few months.

“It was a rollercoaster.”

Taylor had top surgery in October 2019 and a hysterectomy in November 2023.

He said: “It was such a liberating feeling.

“It was amazing not having to hide my chest – to go to the beach and not have to wear a bra.”

Taylor proudly wears his top surgery scars after having the operation in 2019. (Pix via SWNS)

Taylor Winters, 40, began transitioning when he was 34, and had top surgery in 2019. (Pix via SWNS)

Now happy in himself, Taylor and Chloe have been looking into starting a family and have picked out a sperm donor.

They hope to have their first round of IVF later this year – using Taylor’s eggs – to have a baby.

The couple would love to then have another child – using Chloe’s eggs and the same sperm donor.

Taylor said: “From my perspective, I always wanted to have biological kids but I didn’t want to be pregnant.

“We’re using both our eggs to start a family so we each have a biological connection.”

Taylor hopes sharing his story can show people that it’s “never too late” to transition.

He said: “I feel like this is a new life since transitioning.”

