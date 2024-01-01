A man with autism who struggled to hug his kids because of his condition has set a new world record – for hugging people.

Arsenal Whittick, 62, says he previously had trouble showing affection to his daughters because of his neurodevelopmental condition .

But he overcame it to break a Guinness World Record for the most individuals hugged in 60 seconds – by embracing 91.

His two girls were first in line as part of the record attempt.

The father from Poole in Dorset said he hoped his attempt would lead to a ‘better understanding’ of autism spectrum disorder.

Arsenal Whittick greeting one of many volunteers who arrived at The Dolphin Poole to support him in world record attempt for most individuals hugged in a 60 seconds. (Pix via SWNS)

Hundreds of Bournemouth, Christchurch and Poole locals queued to be part of the world record attempt at The Dolphin Poole. (Pix via SWNS)

In a recent video shared by The Dolphin Poole on Facebook, Arsenal said: “I’d never really showed affection to my two girls and I didn’t realise it was hurting them.

“On 26th May 2011, I was diagnosed with autism and then I started to learn about autism, the things I can do the things I can’t do.

“One of the main things I wanted to do was be able to hug my two girls.

“Since then, the world record attempt has just been a goal to prove I can do it.

“To beat the world record would just be an honour for me to show people that give us time to process, and with the right help, we can do things.”

Over 100 locals arrived at The Dolphin Poole in support of his attempt at 1pm on Sunday (19 January),

Arsenal Whittick hugged 91 people in 60 seconds. (Pix via SWNS)

The current record for most individuals hugged in 60 seconds is 88 people – which meant Arsenal needed to hug more than 90 people.

After four attempts, Arsenal achieved 91 hugs within the time limit – which was met with much celebration from his supporters.

The achievement marked a huge milestone for Arsenal – as he has struggled with physical affection for most of his life.

Arsenal’s daughters Sam and Danielle Whittick took the positions of first and last in line for hugs during their father’s attempt.

Sam expressed how proud she was of her father for attempting something of this magnitude, she said: “I think it’s incredible because he didn’t hug anybody ever and now, he’s trying to.

“He’s an all-or-nothing kind of a guy, so I think it’s really something to be proud of that he’s attempting this today.”

Arsenal sharing an emotional celebration with his daughters Sam (left) and Danielle (right) following the attempt’s success. (Pix via SWNS)

Arsenal (middle) with daughters Sam (left) and Danielle (right). (Pix via SWNS)

Arsenal’s record attempt is currently being verified by Guinness World Records, and is yet to be confirmed as a new world record.

John Grinnell, Centre Manager of The Dolphin, added: “The community came out in force to support Arsenal today and it’s heartwarming to see.

“We’re glad to have had the chance to bring the people of Poole together for such a great cause.

“It’s exactly the sort of thing our GATHER events space was designed for.”

The record will now be verified by Guinness.