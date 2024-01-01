A nurse shares her top ten strategies for overcoming self-doubt – and says adopting a “power pose” can help boost confidence.

Christina Russell, 44, started questioning if her career truly made the impact she desired after two decades in nursing.

Now she has set up Christina Russell Coaching as a side hustle and helps clients overcome self-doubt and build flourishing lives.

Christina, who works in outpatient surgery in the operating room, from Ocala, Florida, said: “I’ve been in and out of nursing for the last 20 years, and most recently, I didn’t feel like the roles I was in were bringing forth any real change.”

Christina Russell, 44. (Pix via SWNS)

Searching for a way to create meaningful, lasting transformations, she took a leap of faith — and a coaching course offered through her nursing platform.

That decision ultimately led her to build a thriving business as a life and wellness coach.

“I decided to start my own business, coaching others through life changes and different aspects of their health,” Christina explained.

“I focus on helping people prioritize themselves. I didn’t see that kind of supports system as a nurse.”

Christina’s journey into coaching was not just professional—it was deeply personal.

Struggling through a failing marriage, she began seeking her own therapists and coaches to guide her through a significant life transition.

“I had two coaches who inspired me to make changes in myself. I started focusing on my boundaries, my dreams, and my aspirations,” she said.

“I put myself first, and now I’m thriving. That’s what I try to teach other people.”

Christina Russell, 44, in her role as a nurse. (Pix via SWNS)

In her coaching, Christina frequently addresses the pervasive issue of self-doubt. Her strategies incorporate ten actionable steps.

1. Create a “WINS” Journal: Christina encourages clients to write down daily accomplishments, no matter how small.

“Sometimes simply acknowledging regular wins helps reinforce what you’re capable of,” she said. “It shifts the focus to your strengths rather than your failures.”

2. Rewire Your Inner Critic: Instead of succumbing to negative self-talk, Christina advises reframing it. “Treat yourself with the same respect you’d show a friend,” she shared.

“Replace ‘I’m not good enough’ with ‘I’m still learning, and this is part of the process.’”

3. Visualize Your Future Self: Christina emphasizes the power of imagining oneself as the person they aspire to become.

“Step into this mindset daily. It’s an incredible confidence booster.”

4. Adopt a Beginner’s Mindset: “Give yourself permission to not have all the answers,” she said. “Challenges are opportunities for growth, not failures.”

5. Surround Yourself with Growth-Minded People: Christina’s accountability group fosters this principle. Participants set daily goals and support one another.

“Positive energy is contagious,” she said.

6. Take Tiny Steps: Breaking down goals into small, manageable actions is a cornerstone of Christina’s philosophy. “Momentum builds confidence,” she noted.

7. Practice a Power Pose: Christina incorporates confidence-boosting postures into her coaching.

“Adopt a power pose for two minutes before tackling a challenging task. It’s proven to reduce stress and increase self-assurance.”

8. Learn to Celebrate Failure: Christina encourages clients to view setbacks as feedback. “List alternative solutions and view the problem as an outsider. It’s all part of growth.”

9. Ask for Feedback: “Honest feedback helps clients identify blind spots and strengths they may overlook,” she said.

10. Create a Personal Affirmation Ritual: Christina suggests writing affirmations that resonate with one’s values and goals.

“Say them aloud each morning to set a positive tone for the day,” she said.

Christina offers one-on-one sessions tailored to each client’s unique goals and challenges.

“I just listen to their story and help them cultivate their own plans to focus on themselves or create change in their lives,” she explained.

She works with clients over a three-month period, building strong relationships and guiding them through the ups and downs of personal growth.

Her recently launched accountability group is another extension of her mission.

Participants set daily goals, with “positive punishments” in place to encourage consistency.

“For me, it’s 50 burpees. For one of my clients, it’s walking two miles,” Christina shared. “It’s all about mental fitness and building consistency.”

Christina Russell, 44. (Pix via SWNS)

For Christina, coaching fills a gap she saw in the healthcare system.

“I don’t want to bash the nursing community, but I don’t feel like patients are being listened to,” she said.

“A lot of our stressors — emotional, mental, and physical — are connected.

“Coaching brings about longer-lasting change by addressing the root causes instead of just prescribing medication or doctor shopping.”

Her programs are designed to create meaningful transformation.

She offers a 15-week coaching package for $1,200, which includes two introductory calls and weekly one-on-one sessions.

Her accountability group is available for $125 for three months or $250 for six months.

While building her business hasn’t been without its challenges, Christina finds support in the coaching communities she’s joined.

“I have my own business coach, a mindset coaching group, and a network of nurse coaches who went through the same program as me,” she explained.

“They provide support, and we share ideas on how to take care of ourselves while helping others.”

Ultimately, Christina’s journey from nurse to coach has been about empowerment — for herself and for her clients.

“I really like coaching,” she said. “I feel like I’ve brought forth real change in the people I’ve coached.

“And I’ve learned to prioritize myself in the process, which allows me to help others do the same.”