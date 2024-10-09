Meet the siblings who were born on the same day – exactly a year apart.

Little Sophia Searson Smith shot into the world on her sister Sienna’s first birthday.

Mum Ellie Searson Smith, 25, couldn’t believe it when she went into labour on the evening of her eldest daughter’s birthday after hoping to be induced the following week.

But Sophia was determined to come out – arriving weighing 6lbs 13oz with just 22 minutes to spare, at 11.38pm on September, 28 2024.

Ellie Searson Smith with baby Sophia. (Pix via SWNS)

Sienna and Sophia. (Pix via SWNS)

Ellie, a supermarket warehouse worker, from Halton, Cheshire, said: “She couldn’t wait 22 minutes for the next day.

“I still can’t believe it myself.

“It wasn’t planned.

“Considering Sienna is still a baby she really good with her [Sophia].

“They are going to have the strongest bond.”

Ellie was shocked when she found out she was pregnant in January 2024 – three months welcoming her first daughter Sienna with her partner Liam, 30, who works in a supermarket.

She was given the due date of October 9, 2024 but was advised that the baby would likely come earlier as she suffered with preeclampsia with Sienna.

Ellie had weekly scans to check everything was okay and was scheduled in for a induction on September 30, 2024 as doctors didn’t think she would reach October.

Sienna (right) and Sophia. (Pix via SWNS)

She said: “I didn’t want to have Sophia on her [Sienna’s] birthday.

“I had planned to go in on the 30th for an induction.

“Sienna’s birthday arrived and we had a fun shoot for her and did presents.

“At 8pm I’d sat down and was just about to eat my curry and chips.

“I started getting really bad pains.

“They started getting stronger and I was bleeding a bit.”

Liam rang ahead to Warrington Hospital and the couple arrived at around 10.13pm and Ellie was sent straight to the ward.

Suddenly she was pushing and Sophia was born.

Ellie said: “She was out with in minutes. 11 minutes she was out.”

Sophia had to spend three weeks in hospital as doctors discovered she had a very low blood sugar and she was later diagnosed with congenital hyperinsulinism – where high levels of insulin is produced.

Ellie Searson Smith with her partner Liam, and daughters Sienna and Sophia. (Pix via SWNS)

Sophia is currently on medication three times a day to reduce her insulin secretion.

But Ellie said she is a happy baby.

She said: “She looks around. She’s dead smiley.”

Ellie says family and friends presume she planned to have her daughter’s on the same day but she now wouldn’t change it for the world.

She said: “I can’t wait until they get older.

“Life is so much better with them both in it.”

Ellie hasn’t planned their joint birthday party yet but may take them to soft play if Sophia is walking by then.

She said: “It will be expensive when they are growing up – they’ll probably be into different things.

“When they grow up I hope they love it [sharing a birthday].”