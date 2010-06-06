By Hannah Van De Peer

Is this the world’s biggest Beyoncé superfan?

Meet the woman who has spent $80k on merch and tour visits, appeared in two of her films, and has a separate bank account dedicated to spending on the star.

Agren Blom, 28, first became a Beyoncé mega-fan when she saw the singer promoting her 2006 album ‘B’Day’ on TV.

Since then, she’s been to 43 shows, spent $14k alone on merchandise – and even had a conversation with Jay-Z about how much she loves his wife.

The prison therapist works seven days a week to pay for her hobby – and says her shows are an “escape” from real life.

Devoted Agren says the star is “family” and she feels just as close to her as she does her parents, and once attended TEN dates on one tour.

She’s been to so many shows with the same banner Bey now recognizes her from the stage.

And when she showed it to Jay-Z he signed it and snapped a pick – presumably to show his other half.

Agren’s connection to the singer is so deep she says she feels every time she struggles with something in life, Beyoncé releases a new song with the answer.

Agren Blom, 28, at a Beyonce concert. (Pix via SWNS)

Agren from Appingedam, Netherlands, said: “I’m so thankful to Beyoncé for giving me all of this – her music resonates with me like nothing else.

“I work hard to dedicate myself to her – even though we don’t personally know each other.

“I have my full-time job and my side hustle – I work seven days a week and I even opened up a new bank account just for her. I call it my Beyoncé bank account.

“Her shows give me an escape from real life. You always feel good when you’re there.

“She’s as much a part of my life as my mum or my dad – she’s like family.”

Agren remembers dancing along to ‘B’Day’ with her school friends at the age of eight.

Agren’s Beyonce merchandise. (Pix via SWNS)

Agren’s Beyonce wristbands and lanyards. (Pix via SWNS)

The singer was, at the time, on her ‘The Beyoncé Experience’ world tour – but Agren’s parents said she was too young to go.

Instead, they bought her some posters – and she put them up around her classroom.

Three years later, she went to her first concert – the ‘I Am…’ world tour at the Sportpaleis van Ahoy in Rotterdam, on May 2, 2009.

She said: “I looked up at her, and she just looked like a doll to me. It was like she wasn’t real.

“All I could do was cry – I was so overwhelmed from what I saw.

“From that point, my love for her just grew.”

When the star was next on tour, between 2013 – 2014, Agren had already opened up her Beyoncé bank account – and she spent around $14k to attend ten dates.

She watched her perform in cities like London, Rotterdam, Brussels and Antwerp – and even traveled to Chelmsford to watch her headline V Festival in August 2013.

Over the last 10 years, Agren has been to 33 more stops across four more tours – including On the Run, Formation and Renaissance.

She created a banner to take to each show, which she regularly updates with the number of times she’s seen Beyoncé.

“I’m always VIP, always front row,” Agren added.

“One of the best shows I’ve ever seen was when I saw ‘On the Run’ in Paris. I’m a huge Jay-Z fan, too, and I was so excited when they brought out Nicki Minaj.

“I edit my banner every time – but it’s actually the same banner I’ve been bringing with me since the ‘Mrs Carter Show’.

“She sees it, every single time, and always points it out.

“When she announced her mini London residency in 2023, I went to every date and showed her my banner.

“She picked me out from the crowd and said, ‘wow – 43 shows, thank you so much.’ And I was like, don’t thank me! I should be thanking you.

“I spotted Jay-Z in Club Renaissance on one of the dates. He signed my banner, and was so wowed by it he even took a photo on his own phone.”

Agren Blom, 28. (Pix via SWNS)

Agren has to work a full-time job and a side hustle to be able to afford concert tickets, flights and accommodation – as well as the $14k worth of merchandise she already owns, including albums, t-shirts, and the star’s line of sportswear, Ivy Park.

By day, she works as a prison therapist – and after work each evening, she trains horses.

She said: “I’ve spent around $70k on tour tickets, plus accommodation and flights.

“On merchandise, it’s easily an extra $14k. I’ve got all the special, VIP tour lanyards, the Renaissance tour fan, all her t-shirts and caps, as well as Ivy Park clothes.

“I’m waiting on her to release her perfume, Cé Noir, outside of the US – and when she does, I’ll be buying it.”

Agren says it’s a “weird coincidence” that every time she struggles with something in life, Beyoncé releases a new song.

She believes it makes their connection even stronger.

“Literally on Sunday,” she added. “I was struggling with a psychology study I was working on. There was a big part of me that really didn’t want to do it, but I thought it’d be best to carry on.

“But then she dropped ‘16 Carriages’ and I was like, that’s decided it for me. And it gave me the confidence to quit something that wasn’t serving me.

“I can link a personal story to every one of her songs – which is why I don’t really have a favorite.”

Agren Blom became a Beyoncé mega-fan when she saw the singer promoting her 2006 album ‘B’Day’ on TV (Pix via SWNS)

Agren’s dedication to Beyoncé hasn’t gone unnoticed – and she’s featured in multiple behind-the-scenes videos for different tours – as well as the concert film, ‘Live in Atlantic City’.

She said: “I was looking very closely at the ‘Renaissance’ film, trying to see if my banner featured – but I don’t think it did.

“I was in Beyoncé’s YouTube behind-the-scenes videos for the ‘Mrs Carter Show’ – and I somehow featured in ‘Live in Atlantic City’, even though I wasn’t there!

“They must’ve used some footage from another concert, but when I saw it – I was absolutely gobsmacked.”

The superfan can’t wait for the release of Beyoncé’s upcoming album, ‘Act II’, which is due to be released on March 29.

She said: “I fear this may become my favorite album of hers to date – and I’ve only heard two singles!”

