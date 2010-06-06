By Jake Meeus-Jones

A mom who had two miscarriages before getting pregnant for a third time was “shocked” to discover she was having rare triplets.

Natasha O’Grady, 34, and her husband, Ryan, 36, were expecting bad news for a third time when they went for a first scan.

All three babies had their own placenta – known as a trichorionic pregnancy – which is very rare.

They saw the triple pregnancy as “like we’d got all our babies back from previous miscarriages” and rejected advice to terminate one baby to lower their risks.

After a “stressful” pregnancy, Natasha and Ryan welcomed a trio of girls – Quinn and identical siblings Onyx and Maddox – weighing 3lbs each on May 5, 2021.

Now three years in, Natasha says they do up to 14 loads of laundry a week, and when the triplets were still babies, they would go through 21 diapers a day.

They’ve even had to change cars and move to a house to accommodate their three new arrivals.

Natasha, a content creator, from Surrey, said: “When we went in there, I couldn’t even watch the monitor as I was preparing for bad news.

“The lady said ‘I don’t know how to tell you this but someone up there wants you to be a mom as there’s three heartbeats’.

“We were shocked and bewildered – it felt like for an eternity we were saying the same thing over again, questioning it.

“We went for a walk to clear our heads and they refer to babies born after miscarriages as rainbow babies and there was a rainbow at the end of the walk which was bizarre.

“The pregnancy was completely natural and two are identical – but they’ve all got bright blue eyes so none of them look like me!

“Until we physically had them here no one thought it was going to happen.

“I’m navigating being a first-time mom and a last-time mom and that’s been difficult.

“I’m learning and that’s it – there’s no second go.

“So for me, it’s so hard and I’m constantly toying with trying to survive with three toddlers and time has just disappeared.

“But they are three very strong girls.”

Natasha, 34 and Ryan, 36. (Pix via SWNS)

Natasha believed she was miscarrying the very same week she was told to come in for her first scan.

She said: “They kept telling me to come in for a scan and I thought we were going to be told bad news again.

“I’d been suffering really badly from depression from the two miscarriages and I was still having therapy and it was on the last day of my therapy I found out I was pregnant again.

“The doctor told us that we’d be advised to reduce the pregnancy – which is where they terminate one of the babies so the others have a higher risk of surviving.

“I knew from the start there was no way I was going to be doing anything like that.

“We decided to stick with the three in the end and this felt like we’d got all our babies back from previous miscarriages.”

On May 4, 2021, Natasha was admitted to Padding St Mary’s hospital where she delivered all three babies the following day by caesarean section and they spent two weeks in the hospital.

The last two and a half years have been “wild,” she said.

She added: “So many things cater towards twins, but not triplets.

“The last house had two beds but the second bedroom wasn’t big enough to house three cribs.”

The triplets, Onyx, Maddox and Quinn, waving. (Pix via SWNS)

Natasha, Ryan and their triplets, Onyx, Maddox and Quinn. (Pix via SWNS)

Natasha, a content creator, who posts content about life as a triplet mom, says she gets lots of help from her mom and dad.

“It’s a lot of pressure and I know it’s only one-time round,” she said.

“I would probably say I’m quite on top of it laundry-wise. I usually do one to two a day.

“But that’s not the mad side of it – it’s the constant cleaning up now they’re known as the triplet tornado!

“We used to do 18-21 diapers a day when they were babies and I used to feed every three hours.

“I need to get a cow for the amount of milk we go through!

“Even now, we make breakfast on the weekend and we use all the big cartoons of eggs.

“It’s how we used to buy food for just two people to suddenly have to buy for a family of five overnight.”

Natasha’s page: https://www.instagram.com/la_sidhu/

