By Leo Black

A man poured away more than $2.8M worth of luxury wine during a break-in.

CCTV footage shows a hooded figure slipping between the tanks at a Spanish winery and releasing 60,000 liters of two of the company’s most expensive wines.

During the break-in, which took place around 3:30 am on February 18, the intruder opened five tanks at Cepa 21’s facility in Castrillo del Duero, Spain.

The wines, Horcajo and Malabrigo, retail for around $112 and $49 a bottle, respectively, and the equivalent of 80,000 bottles were lost.

The total cost of the wine lost was given as $2.8 million (€2.5million).

Representatives of the winery have speculated that the perpetrator knew the building as he was able to navigate the premises easily in the dark.

They have also said that the tanks that were emptied were not easy to open, which seems to indicate knowledge of winemaking.

Police continue to investigate the incident.

