By Dean Murray

Do look up! An out of control satellite is set to plummet to Earth today (21 Feb).

Scientists say they have no idea where the 2294 kg European Remote Sensing 2 satellite (ERS-2) will land.

The latest information the ESA (European Space Agency) shared at 9 am Wednesday (21 Feb) of time of reentry into the atmosphere of their doomed sat is 3:49 pm.

However, that crash prediction comes with a margin of error less than two hours either side.

Artist illustration of the European Remote Sensing 2 (ERS-2) satellite. (Pix via SWNS)

The UK Space Agency has tried to predict where they think ERS-2 is expected to re-enter the Earth’s atmosphere.

Issuing a world map on Tuesday with possible flight routes, they added: “Risk to individuals and property is deemed to be very low.”

The UK Space Agency said Friday they are on alert ahead of the impact and have been working with satellite tracking company HEO to observe the rogue sat.

ERS-2 re-entering the atmosphere, photographed at 11:49pm UTC on 29 January 2024. (Pix via SWNS)

Timeline of European Remote Sensing 2 (ERS-2) satellite’s mission. (Pix via SWNS)

The images captured from space by HEO – an Australian company with an office in the UK – were taken by other satellites between January 14 and February 3 and show ERS-2 as it rotates on its journey back to Earth.

ESA describes the ERS-2 reentry as ‘natural’ as it is no longer possible to control the satellite.

The only force causing ERS-2’s orbit to decay is atmospheric drag, which is influenced by unpredictable solar activity.

