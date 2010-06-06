By Samuel Wightwick

A home security camera captured the shocking moment a man punched his wife in the stomach whilst reacting to a nightmare.

The video shows Ning Haobo and his wife Da Fan sleeping soundly with their child in a cot next to the bed.

Unexpectedly, Ning Haobo, from Liaoning in China, raises his hand and accidentally lands a soft punch to his wife’s stomach.

As Da Fan winces from the shock of the blow, her husband looks at her momentarily before they both drift back off to sleep.

The incident happened on January 20.

