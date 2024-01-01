This incredible video captures the chaotic scenes as more than 200 sheep brought traffic in a small town in the Yorkshire Dales to a standstill.

Wayne Hutchinson recorded the incredible sight of the flock of Swaledale Ewes storming through the narrow streets of Hawes, North Yorks.

200 swaledale ewes being moved by their shepard through Wensleydale in North Yorkshire, England. (Pix via SWNS)

The sheep can be seen being herded from their farm to moorland above the village, a common practice during winter months.

They are followed by a farmer on a quad bike and his border collie, who keeps the sheep in line as they pause to chew on grass.

Wayne said: “These ewes are ‘hefted’ to this ground, meaning they know and live on this open moor, on their own particular patch, not held in by fence.

“Many generations of sheep from this flock will have made this journey, with lambs learning the route from their mothers, who learnt it from their mothers, an unbroken modern ‘migration’ pattern for this flock.

“A farmer goes on ahead to warn oncoming traffic, but the sheep know their way to the high wild moorland, where they call home.

“These sheep will stay up on the moors until early spring when they are brought down again for lambing in April.”

A video shared by Wayne on social media has been viewed more than one million times.

One user commented: “There is nothing in the world more satisfying than watching a good sheep dog at work.”

Another said: “I love the ‘ooh look, there’s grass’ moment on the corner and the dog coming in saying ‘oh no you don’t! On you go ladies’. Fabulous.”

A third added: “Brilliant drone footage and brilliant farmer and sheep dog.”

A fourth said: “Is there any more magnificent sight than a farmer and collie in perfect harmony herding sheep?

“Also love the way the sheep stop off at the green for a quick nibble of grass.”

