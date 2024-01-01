A couple who are constantly mistaken for mother and son flew to Cyprus so they could afford IVF – and are now expecting triplets.

Lauren Kaye, 31, and her wife, Hannah, 29, knew they wanted to start a family but were shocked after being quoted £21k for fertility treatment in the UK.

Instead they looked at going abroad but had to tie the knot first so Hannah, a specialist engineer, wouldn’t have to adopt her own baby.

The couple planned their wedding in just six weeks and got married in August 2024 before jetting off to Cyprus the following month for treatment – costing £9k.

From left: Lauren Kaye and wife Hannah. (Pix via: SWNS)

Lauren had Hannah’s fertilised eggs implanted in her womb and found out she was pregnant three days later.

The pair – who often get mistaken for mother and son due to Hannah’s youthful appearance – were shocked to discover they were expecting triplet girls.

Now they are raising money to put towards items they will need for the triplets – such as clothes and bottles – after Hannah was unexpectedly made redundant.

Lauren, who works in medical tourism, from Kingston, Surrey, said: “I get called a nonce and a paedophile.

“People think Hannah is a 10-year-old boy.

“We get it everywhere we go.

“It does happen a lot – like when we go food shopping.

“People try to talk over Hannah.

“Just because she looks young doesn’t mean she’s not entitled to be loved.”

Lauren and Hannah’s tracker for their pregnancy journey. (Pix via SWNS)

Lauren and Hannah have been together for two-and-a-half years and wanted to start a family together.

They looked into reciprocal IVF in the UK – which involves taking the eggs from one woman, fertilising them with donor sperm and putting them into the womb of another – but were shocked by the cost.

Lauren said: “We went and got quoted in the UK and with everything it was £21,000.

“It’s ridiculous.”

Lauren works with a health company in Turkey called Prime Health Concept – and managed to work with them to create an IVF package for same sex couples for £9k – including all the treatments and flights.

Lauren – who has two children, aged 10 and nine, from a previous relationship – chose to carry the baby so they could be Hannah’s biological kids.

Lauren said: “That way we could both be involved and she didn’t want to carry.”

But before going abroad, the couple rushed to get married in August 2024.

Lauren said: “Me and Hannah had to be married prior to conception.

“Otherwise Hannah would have had to adopt her own baby.

“We did the wedding in six weeks.”

From left: Lauren Kaye and wife Hannah. (Pix via SWNS)

The couple flew to Northern Cyprus in September 2024 and had their embryo transfer on September 18.

The couple had chosen a donor from the international sperm bank who looked similar to Lauren.

Lauren said: “There was a 75 per cent chance one would stick.

“I got my first positive three days later.”

The couple say twins do run in the family but they were not expecting the news at their six-week scan.

Lauren said: “They could see two and needed to do an internal scan.

“They did the internal scan and could see viable babies.

“Hannah’s face dropped.

“We’re very excited.”

But the couple are now raising money to fund items for their triplet girls after Hannah was unexpectedly made redundant in January 2025.

Lauren and Hannah’s baby scan for their triplet girls. (Pix via: SWNS)

The pair hope to raise £3k for baby items and for their travel and accommodation when the triplets arrive.

The triplets are due in June but Lauren will have a scheduled c-section at around 34 weeks as it is a high risk pregnancy.

But the couple are fearful they could come even earlier and are saving up as much as they can.

Lauren said: “We’ve had to move back to Hannah’s parents – until we can save for a deposit or for private rent.

“We’ll need four to five bedrooms.”

On top of their financial worries, the pair have to deal with trolls online and in person mistaking Hannah for a young boy.

Lauren said: “We went to Boots last week.

“The lady asked if I had a Boots card and said it would be worth getting one.

“I said she [Hannah] has one.

“She said ‘but your little boy can’t be with you all the time’.

“I said ‘it’s my wife’.”

You can support the couple and their triplets here – https://www.gofundme.com/f/the-kaye-triplets