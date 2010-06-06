A couple has spent £24,000k ($30,000k) to turn their house into a spooky Halloween light show.

The show includes spotlights that can be seen from miles and attracts thousands of visitors at the weekends.

Kyle Bostick, 35, and his wife Christina Bostick, 36, even synced the light show to the tune of Taylor Swift’s hit songs in light of her celebrated Eras Tour.

The couple also used an extract from “Beetlejuice”, horror-themed songs by Rob Zombie and tune by heavy metal band System of a Down.

Kyle began the annual tradition in 2020 after his wife Christina saw a house with “perfect”