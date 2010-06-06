Meet the DINKS ticking off a “bucket list” before having kids – by going on holiday every month, having spontaneous date nights and weekend lie-ins.

Hillary Bowles, 31, and her husband, Logan, 30, are currently child-free and in their “DINK era” – which stands for ‘dual income no kids’.

The couple – who have been married for six years – spend their free time travelling, going on spontaneous dinner dates and doing workouts together.

Hillary and Logan, who works in private equity, can book time off at short notice to jet off on a break – and they go on holiday once a month.